Frankenmuth, MI

frankenmuthathletics.com

Boys Varsity Basketball beats Swartz Creek 40 – 36

Frankenmuth overcame a woeful offensive start to beat Swartz Creek 40-36 in OT. After shooting 3-30 in the first half, the Eagles picked it up, going 12-23 in the second half while continuing to play disruptive defense. Carson Knoll just missed burying the game winning 3, hitting a toe on the line jumper with under 5 seconds left to send the game to OT. The Muth then took a 6 point lead in the extra frame, with the Dragons making a layup as time expired for the final margin.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
frankenmuthathletics.com

Frankenmuth Boys Varsity Bowling Sweeps Opening Weekend Matches

The Eagles Varsity Boys bowling started off the season by hosting the first TVC East match of the 22/23 bowling season at Alert Lanes in Bay City. The Eagles have only 2 returning varsity bowlers from last season Senior Hunter Schmitzer and Junior Myason Knop. Senior Simon Haubenstricker, Sophomore Liam Liddle, Sophomore Miles paetz and freshman Alex Palmer make up the Eagles Varsity squad this season.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
247Sports

Central Michigan scores a big commitment from OT Jacob Booth

Central Michigan received a Sunday commitment from Swartz Creek (Mich.) offensive tackle Jacob Booth who took an official visit with the Chippewas this weekend. Booth is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound in-state prospect with the tight end background that has typically been successful in Central's history as far as converting them into offensive tackles.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic

Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Arthur Hills’ Dequavion Terry (3) and Mazzie Edison (1) cheer on their teammate Lyna Brooks Jr. (20) as he dunks the ball during a varsity boys basketball game between Freeland and Arthur Hill at the SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Get Photo.
FREELAND, MI
The Flint Journal

Contracts for company to run two Flint golf courses could be approved tonight

FLINT, MI -- City Council members may be warming to the idea of continuing leases at two city golf courses to a company that’s been handling the job since 2012. The council sent the proposed leases back to a committee for further study last month, saying the roughly $15,000 they generated fell short of the fair value of the Swartz Creek and Kearsley Lake golf courses.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10

Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Pleasant Monday & Tuesday before changes midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We picked up a light coating of snow over the weekend but a lot of it melted as temperatures rose above freezing during the day Sunday. Quieter conditions have taken hold of the area, this will remain the case all the way through Wednesday morning. That midweek period is where most of our attention is turned, though, in order to iron out more details regarding a passing area of low pressure. That will bring larger changes to the weather with better chances of rain, mix, and snow.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Update: Friday Afternoon, Dec. 9

Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. Grateful mother gifts nurses lunch as a heartfelt thank you. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. The staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Saginaw News

New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Bay City expands its recycling program

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. “I am so excited for this. This is the best thing next to sliced bread. We need to reduce that carbon footprint. If everybody in the city just takes their cereal boxes, Kleenex boxes, milk cartons, puts it in there, think of what we could do for our planet,” said Laura King, Bay City resident.
BAY CITY, MI
actionnews5.com

Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in. Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Community builds ramp for teen recovering from shooting

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. The accidental shooting in October paralyzed half of her body, making everyday things like getting into her home a huge obstacle.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11

The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the...
SAGINAW, MI

