Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Boys Varsity Basketball beats Swartz Creek 40 – 36
Frankenmuth overcame a woeful offensive start to beat Swartz Creek 40-36 in OT. After shooting 3-30 in the first half, the Eagles picked it up, going 12-23 in the second half while continuing to play disruptive defense. Carson Knoll just missed burying the game winning 3, hitting a toe on the line jumper with under 5 seconds left to send the game to OT. The Muth then took a 6 point lead in the extra frame, with the Dragons making a layup as time expired for the final margin.
Saginaw, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Saginaw. The Bay City Western High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00. The Bay City Western High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00.
Frankenmuth Boys Varsity Bowling Sweeps Opening Weekend Matches
The Eagles Varsity Boys bowling started off the season by hosting the first TVC East match of the 22/23 bowling season at Alert Lanes in Bay City. The Eagles have only 2 returning varsity bowlers from last season Senior Hunter Schmitzer and Junior Myason Knop. Senior Simon Haubenstricker, Sophomore Liam Liddle, Sophomore Miles paetz and freshman Alex Palmer make up the Eagles Varsity squad this season.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Carman-Ainsworth, Genesee Christian win at SVSU
FLINT – Carman-Ainsworth boys basketball coach Jay Witham was concerned about his team’s early season schedule. With a lineup that included Lansing Waverly, Goodrich, Warren DeLaSalle and Clarkston, Witham was worried that his team could very well start the season with a string of losses as they dealt with growing pains.
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
Central Michigan scores a big commitment from OT Jacob Booth
Central Michigan received a Sunday commitment from Swartz Creek (Mich.) offensive tackle Jacob Booth who took an official visit with the Chippewas this weekend. Booth is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound in-state prospect with the tight end background that has typically been successful in Central's history as far as converting them into offensive tackles.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Arthur Hills’ Dequavion Terry (3) and Mazzie Edison (1) cheer on their teammate Lyna Brooks Jr. (20) as he dunks the ball during a varsity boys basketball game between Freeland and Arthur Hill at the SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Get Photo.
Contracts for company to run two Flint golf courses could be approved tonight
FLINT, MI -- City Council members may be warming to the idea of continuing leases at two city golf courses to a company that’s been handling the job since 2012. The council sent the proposed leases back to a committee for further study last month, saying the roughly $15,000 they generated fell short of the fair value of the Swartz Creek and Kearsley Lake golf courses.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10
Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
Pleasant Monday & Tuesday before changes midweek
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We picked up a light coating of snow over the weekend but a lot of it melted as temperatures rose above freezing during the day Sunday. Quieter conditions have taken hold of the area, this will remain the case all the way through Wednesday morning. That midweek period is where most of our attention is turned, though, in order to iron out more details regarding a passing area of low pressure. That will bring larger changes to the weather with better chances of rain, mix, and snow.
First Alert Weather Update: Friday Afternoon, Dec. 9
Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. Grateful mother gifts nurses lunch as a heartfelt thank you. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. The staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit...
New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
Bay City expands its recycling program
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. “I am so excited for this. This is the best thing next to sliced bread. We need to reduce that carbon footprint. If everybody in the city just takes their cereal boxes, Kleenex boxes, milk cartons, puts it in there, think of what we could do for our planet,” said Laura King, Bay City resident.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in. Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake...
Saginaw’s Kluck's Nursery closes early due to shortage of Christmas trees
Saginaw’s Kluck's Nursery closes early due to shortage of Christmas trees. Lance Hilton, 19, helps a customer with their Christmas tree at Kluck's Nursery Christmas Tree Village located near 1020 Van Wormer Rd. in Saginaw on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 / 27. Saginaw’s...
Community builds ramp for teen recovering from shooting
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. The accidental shooting in October paralyzed half of her body, making everyday things like getting into her home a huge obstacle.
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11
The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the...
The Tavern Kitchen and Bar in Fenton to hold grand opening this week
FENTON, MI - Save the date. The Tavern Kitchen & Bar, located at 3600 Owen Road in Fenton, has announced its grand opening will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14. The location is at the old Meeting Place restaurant, with business hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
