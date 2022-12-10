Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
DOJ shuts down 55 websites for illegal World Cup streaming
The Justice Department on Monday said it had shut down several dozen websites used to illegally stream World Cup games ahead of this week’s semifinals. The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), which owns copyrights on the games, in September alerted the U.S. government of several websites being used to distribute and transmit copyright-infringing content, the…
