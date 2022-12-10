City of Clayton hosts Breakfast with Santa

CLAYTON — City of Clayton is hosting its Breakfast with Santa event Saturday, December 10th.

Residents who have purchased a ticket for the event can eat their breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. in the Clayton Government Center.

Unfortunately, the event is sold out with 200 tickets sold. However, others still wanting to see Santa can do so without the breakfast.

The public is free to meet and greet Santa at 10 a.m. at no cost.

Ticket holders can call 937-836-3500 with any questions. Planned visitors can also visit the website to learn more about the event.

