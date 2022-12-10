ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, OH

City of Clayton hosts Breakfast with Santa

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFwSm_0jdz3ijk00

CLAYTON — City of Clayton is hosting its Breakfast with Santa event Saturday, December 10th.

Residents who have purchased a ticket for the event can eat their breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. in the Clayton Government Center.

Unfortunately, the event is sold out with 200 tickets sold. However, others still wanting to see Santa can do so without the breakfast.

The public is free to meet and greet Santa at 10 a.m. at no cost.

Ticket holders can call 937-836-3500 with any questions. Planned visitors can also visit the website to learn more about the event.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Beavercreek City School students, staff come together to provide donations for families in need

Beavercreek City School District students, staff and community members came together to provide Beavercreek families in need with traditional Christmas food baskets this year. Each year Beavercreek’s local food pantry, “Feed the Creek,” finds sponsors to help provide food baskets for families of Beavercreek students in need, according to the Public Relations Coordinator with Beavercreek City School District.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years

The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Springfield-area artists form Mad River Art League, plan Art Prowl

A newly-formed artist group is making its presence felt this month with a partnership with local businesses and its first event on Saturday. The Mad River Art League (MRAL) is a Springfield-based collective of about 40 area artists who have come together to support each other’s efforts, seek opportunities and outlets for their work. The first Art Prowl is going on in Springfield through Dec. 31 at 18 local businesses that have the works of MRAL artists for sale.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton fire crews respond to house fire on Cambridge Ave.

DAYTON — Multiple engines were called to a house fire in Dayton Tuesday evening. Around 7 p.m. Dayton fire crews were called to the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue to reports of smoke showing from a two-and-a-half-story house. Four engines and several other pieces of equipment were called to...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire reported in Springfield early Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a home near the cross of Linwood Avenue and Charles Street around 4:13 a.m., according to initial scanner traffic. >>Fire fully engulfs Trotwood home.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Indian Lake McDonald’s ready to open Monday

In 1998, Stacy Vorhees promised herself that she would own a McDonald’s restaurant in 10 years. In March of 2008, that dream became a reality. The next chapter in her story took another step forward at the ribbon cutting of the Indian Lake McDonald’s, the culmination of a five-year project.
LEWISTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor. Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills. The Dayton community is continually […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy