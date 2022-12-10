Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Nelson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Albemarle; Culpeper; Greene; Madison; Nelson; Orange; Rappahannock; Southern Fauquier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...The Central Virginia Piedmont region. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by early Thursday afternoon.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations around a quarter to one half of an inch, with the higher amounts expected along the ridges. Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Potomac Highlands of Virginia and West Virginia, Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81, Interstate 64, and Interstate 66. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hardy; Western Pendleton ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations around a quarter to one half of an inch, with the higher amounts expected along the ridges. Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Potomac Highlands of Virginia and West Virginia, Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81, Interstate 64, and Interstate 66. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
Comments / 0