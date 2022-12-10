ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Sherry leads Elon against Presbyterian after 24-point game

Elon Phoenix (2-8) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-9) BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Sam Sherry scored 24 points in Elon's 101-69 victory over the JWU Charlotte Wildcats. The Blue Hose are 2-1 in home games. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South with 20.5 defensive rebounds...
CLINTON, SC
Bakersfield Californian

Williams leads LSU against North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-5) at LSU Tigers (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -14; over/under is 140. BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays the North Carolina Central Eagles after K.J. Williams scored 35 points in LSU's 72-70 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court....
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy