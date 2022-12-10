UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) at Utah Utes (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -23; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the UTSA Roadrunners after Lazar Stefanovic scored 20 points in Utah's 99-58 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Utes have gone...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO