Philadelphia, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker ‘week to week’

PITTSBURGH — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Boston College 76, E. Kentucky 65

BOSTON COLLEGE (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.278, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Mair 4-9, Lacey 1-4, Daley 0-1, VanTimmeren 0-2, Lezama 0-3, McGee 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Gakdeng 1, Daley 1, VanTimmeren 1) Turnovers: 19 (Gakdeng 5, Daley 4, Mair 3, Lacey 2, Waggoner 2, VanTimmeren 1, Lezama 1, McGee...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bakersfield Californian

2022 MLB Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool

NEW YORK (AP) — The aloocation of the 2022 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team. A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula:

