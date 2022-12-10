Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
UMass-Lowell faces Rhode Island on 9-game win streak
UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-1) at Rhode Island Rams (3-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will attempt to keep its nine-game win streak alive when the River Hawks take on Rhode Island. The Rams are 2-4 in home games. Rhode Island is 2-7 against...
Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker ‘week to week’
PITTSBURGH — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period.
Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the "Great One.”
Wedgewood stops 35 shots as Stars down Devils 4-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the go-ahead goal with three seconds left in the second period and backup Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team as the Dallas Stars beat New Jersey 4-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their third straight loss. With...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics outlast LeBron & Lakers to secure OT win 122-118 | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers came back from as much as 20 points down against the Boston Celtics to lead by 13 with four minutes remaining. The Celtics forced overtime then went on to win 122-118. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decide who is to blame for Lakers loss.
Jayson Tatum's clutch gene leads Celtics to 122-118 OT win vs. Lakers | THE HERD
The Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 20-point deficit but then blow a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose to rival Boston Celtics 122-118 in OT. Jayson Tatum finished with 44 points, nine rebounds and six assists. However, despite a big win after back-to-back losses, the purple and gold did paint on the Celtics weakness: size in the paint. Colin Cowherd reacts to the big game, including what this shows about the Celtics as Finals contenders this season.
Doncic and Mitchell clash in Dallas-Cleveland matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-13, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Cleveland. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Mitchell ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.
2022-23 College football bowl predictions, odds for every postseason game
Bowl season is upon us! When it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), I'm predicting the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. As for the rest of the postseason fun?. I looked at every single bowl game from...
Tyreek Hill on chasing 2,000 receiving yards: 'I want to continue to get better'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is chasing down Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and his NFL record for receiving yards in a single season. Johnson posted a whopping 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 with the Detroit Lions, becoming the first wideout in league history with more than 1,900 receiving yards in a single season. It wasn't until last season that another receiver accomplished the feat, with Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp racking up 1,947 receiving yards.
