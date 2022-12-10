ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Loyola (MD) faces UMBC, aims to stop 3-game slide

UMBC Retrievers (7-4) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-7) Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -3.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) heads into the matchup with UMBC as losers of three games in a row. The Greyhounds have gone 2-1 at home. Loyola (MD) ranks...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Sanogo leads Florida International against Howard after 23-point game

Florida International Panthers (4-4) at Howard Bison (4-8) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -3; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Howard Bison after Mohamed Sanogo scored 23 points in Florida International's 74-65 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. The Bison are 2-1 on their home court. Howard...
WASHINGTON, DC

