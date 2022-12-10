Read full article on original website
Related
UMass-Lowell faces Rhode Island on 9-game win streak
UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-1) at Rhode Island Rams (3-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will attempt to keep its nine-game win streak alive when the River Hawks take on Rhode Island. The Rams are 2-4 in home games. Rhode Island is 2-7 against...
Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the "Great One.”
Emerging Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl could be a key player in this year's trade market
The NBA’s annual trade window unofficially opens Thursday, when the majority of free agents who signed new contracts this past summer become eligible to be moved. San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl figures to be an important name leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Poeltl, 27, will reach unrestricted free agency for the first time in July, and that uncertainty — as with Pacers big man Myles Turner — often leads to trades that precede offseason activity, allowing a team to acquire a summer target before he even reaches the open market. Particularly a player such as Poeltl, who’s standing on the doorstep of his prime. The Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon before his contract expired at the 2021 trade deadline, and the Trail Blazers landed Jerami Grant this summer prior to the conclusion of his deal.
Wedgewood stops 35 shots as Stars down Devils 4-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the go-ahead goal with three seconds left in the second period and backup Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team as the Dallas Stars beat New Jersey 4-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their third straight loss. With...
Jayson Tatum, Celtics outlast LeBron & Lakers to secure OT win 122-118 | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers came back from as much as 20 points down against the Boston Celtics to lead by 13 with four minutes remaining. The Celtics forced overtime then went on to win 122-118. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decide who is to blame for Lakers loss.
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance
Another week, another NBA Stock Watch. Here are the players and teams around the league that are trending upward, and … the opposite direction. As the clock expired in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, Zion Williamson couldn't help himself. He was wide open....
