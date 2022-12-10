ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bakersfield Californian

Lenard and Middle Tennessee host Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-3, 1-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Teafale Lenard scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee's 85-75 overtime victory over the Belmont Bruins. The Blue Raiders are 3-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Tech takes on Lipscomb, aims to halt 4-game skid

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-7) at Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech comes into the matchup with Lipscomb after losing four games in a row. The Bisons have gone 5-0 at home. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN with 14.6 assists per game led by Ahsan Asadullah averaging 3.0.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Bryan and Charleston Southern host Tennessee State

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Tennessee State Tigers after Tyeree Bryan scored 23 points in Charleston Southern's 76-65 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls. The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Tennessee State has a 1-0 record in games...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

