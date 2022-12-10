ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game

Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU 67, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 57

Percentages: FG .436, FT .250. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Butts 2-4, Maultsby 2-4, Cleveland 1-1, Monroe 1-2, Wright 1-3, Boone 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wright). Turnovers: 14 (Wright 4, Medley-Bacon 3, Harris 2, Boone, Cleveland, Maultsby, Monroe, Oladapo). Steals: 7 (Butts 3, Boone 2,...
NEW HAMPSHIRE 104, SAINT JOSEPH'S COLLEGE OF MAINE 61

SAINT JOSEPH'S (MAINE)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Foley 3-4, Llopiz 2-4, Shea 1-1, Seiler 1-2, Yorke 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Early 1-3, Frazier 1-6, Donato 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Abbott 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Frazier). Turnovers: 14 (Yorke 5,...
Boston College 76, E. Kentucky 65

BOSTON COLLEGE (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.278, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Mair 4-9, Lacey 1-4, Daley 0-1, VanTimmeren 0-2, Lezama 0-3, McGee 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Gakdeng 1, Daley 1, VanTimmeren 1) Turnovers: 19 (Gakdeng 5, Daley 4, Mair 3, Lacey 2, Waggoner 2, VanTimmeren 1, Lezama 1, McGee...
NEW MEXICO 67, SAN FRANCISCO 64

Percentages: FG .439, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jenkins 1-2, Mashburn 1-2, House 1-3, Allick 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Allick, Udeze). Turnovers: 10 (Allick 3, House 3, Jenkins, Johnson, Mashburn, Udeze). Steals: 7 (House 4, Dent, Mashburn, Seck). Technical Fouls: None.
Miami 87, Indiana 82

Percentages: FG .386, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Strus 3-12, Herro 2-7, Lowry 2-8, Martin 1-3, Oladipo 1-3, Butler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Herro). Turnovers: 13 (Adebayo 4, Herro 2, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, Martin, Strus). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Butler...
2022 MLB Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool

NEW YORK (AP) — The aloocation of the 2022 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team. A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula:
NORTH CAROLINA 100, THE CITADEL 67

Percentages: FG .403, FT .200. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Price 3-5, Ash 2-7, Maynard 1-1, Smith 1-2, Morgan 1-6, Clark 0-1, Durr 0-1, Conrad 0-2, McAllister 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 12 (Clark 6, Durr 3, Ash, Price, Smith). Steals: 7 (Ash...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 92, FURMAN 73

Percentages: FG .435, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Pegues 3-9, Foster 2-4, Hien 1-2, Williams 1-2, Hughey 1-3, Slawson 1-6, Vanderwal 0-1, Bothwell 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Slawson 2, Hien). Turnovers: 20 (Pegues 5, Slawson 4, Bothwell 3, Foster 3, Whitt 3, Hughey,...
