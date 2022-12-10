Craig Carton and Greg Jennings take a look at the AFC playoff picture now that the New England Patriots have come away with the win against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night. Mac Jones was able to squeak by a now injured Kyler Murray, ending the game with a score of 27-13. The win means a spot in the Wild Card, but with a challenging schedule ahead of them, Craig explores whether they'll be able to keep their playoff hopes alive.

