ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis

By Steve Lent
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xlurq_0jdz0Kmd00 After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found

One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek.

He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the Ochoco mountains. His operation grew to include cattle as well as sheep, and he constructed a house along the banks of the Crooked River for his headquarters. He remained a bachelor and was generally well thought of by his neighbors. His short and squat stature resulted in his nickname of "Shorty." He had a mysterious past, and few locals knew much about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jdz0Kmd00

In the mid-summer of 1900, neighbors discovered that Shorty was not at his ranch. His sheep and cattle were still at the ranch, and he was reported as missing to local authorities. A search soon began to find him, but there were no clues as to where he may have gone or how long he may have been gone.

Rumors quickly began to spread that cattlemen had wanted his grazing land, and since it was at the beginning of the infamous sheep and cattle war in Central Oregon, it was believed that Shorty had been murdered. It was not a trademark of the Sheepshooters organization to kill sheepmen, as their violence was mostly directed at the sheep.

A reward was offered for information leading to the discovery of Shorty or his body and the arrest of his murderer. No information was received, and Shorty was never seen again. Search parties looked in nearby ravines and rock crevices in an attempt to discover his body without success.

The estate of Shorty Davis was estimated to be between $75,000 and $100,000, and that was a fortune in that era. The estate was held in trust for one year while the government advertised for heirs. The livestock and property were then auctioned by the county.

In 1905, the case of Shorty Davis once again arose, when an informant claimed that Davis had been murdered and that the murderer had confessed that he had thrown the body down an abandoned well near the ranch. A search of the well began, but only the bones of a dog were discovered and still his disappearance remained a mystery. Investigations eventually led, in 1907, to the discovery that Shorty's real name was Leonidis Douris and that he was an immigrant from Greece who had become a naturalized United States citizen. It was determined that he had brothers that still lived in Greece and that they were the rightful heirs to the estate, minus debts and court costs.

The mystery of Shorty's past had been discovered, but the circumstances of his disappearance still remain as one of the longest unsolved mysteries of the region.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Pikeminnow fisherman earns $70,000 helping save salmon from Oregon rivers

PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.
OREGON STATE
KGW

UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance

EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
EUGENE, OR
a-z-animals.com

9 Beautiful Types of Rocks in Oregon

Oregon is home to a wide variety of rocks and minerals, ranging from the volcanic rock in the Columbia River Gorge to jasper found near Burns. There are also many fossil sites throughout Oregon that attract visitors from all over the world. In addition to this, Oregon has numerous beaches...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Survey finds 1.1 million acres with dead fir trees in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Climate change, droughts, invasive insects and other factors have had an impact on Oregon’s vast forests for years, but recent research reveals a proliferating issue. Environmental journalism nonprofit Columbia Insight first reported on the data collection effort from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service, which found that […]
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
PORTLAND, OR
wholecommunity.news

Oregon to cooperate on fish and wildlife management with Cow Creek Umpqua

The Commission adopted a cooperative management agreement and associated rules to advance the government-to-government relationship between the State of Oregon and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts a cooperative management agreement with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians....
OREGON STATE
98.3 The Snake

Why this Gas Law and Rule Needs to Be Applied in Idaho Immediately

Gas prices and fuel have been major topics in 2022, seeing prices reach an all-time high earlier this year, and a diesel gas shortage having many question about how trucks will continue to run across the country. While prices have come back down a bit and the diesel gas shortage hasn't caused any major problems yet, that doesn't mean there aren't other topics to be discussed. One neighboring state has a unique gas law and rule that confuses outsiders, but most residents enjoy it, and it should be adopted in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon

Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
newsnationnow.com

Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question

(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035

All new cars sold in Oregon by 2035 must be considered zero-emissions vehicles. On Monday, Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, requiring auto manufacturers to begin producing and delivering a growing number of zero-emission vehicles to Oregon beginning in 2026, so that they make up 100% of […] The post To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Widespread freezing rain/ice storm likely heading into Christmas weekend

The timing couldn’t be any worse could it? I know LOTS of you have plans for either road or air travel late this week and into the holiday weekend. Well, it appears the biggest winter storm we’ve seen since the Valentine’s weekend snow/ice storm in 2021 is headed our way. This includes not only the Portland metro area, but likely even (briefly) reaching out to parts of the coastline and down into the entire Willamette Valley. And the Gorge...well, most likely not much will be moving there Friday through Christmas Day. It’s still 3-4 days out, but our models are in excellent agreement on timing and impacts. First a summary for the TL:DR folks.
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze

Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

These Oregon towns go all out for the holidays

After two years of muted celebrations, Oregon was all in for the 2022 holiday season. Portland staged more concerts, Christmas shows and light displays than we can count. But Oregon towns from Ashland to Hood River to Joseph also enthusiastically decked the halls to ring in the holidays this year.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Commutations right for Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown made history last week by commuting the sentences of everyone sentenced to death in Oregon, a move that should be applauded. Her decision follows an Oregon Supreme Court ruling last year that many legal experts say will lead to the overturning of death sentences given to at least two dozen individuals in Oregon. The Court found that David Bartol’s death sentence was not valid because of the passage of major reforms to our death penalty law in 2019 with Senate Bill 1013. Recognizing this, the governor is using her authority to commute these sentences and end the false promise of executions.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy