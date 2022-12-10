CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis

After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found

One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek.

He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the Ochoco mountains. His operation grew to include cattle as well as sheep, and he constructed a house along the banks of the Crooked River for his headquarters. He remained a bachelor and was generally well thought of by his neighbors. His short and squat stature resulted in his nickname of "Shorty." He had a mysterious past, and few locals knew much about him.

In the mid-summer of 1900, neighbors discovered that Shorty was not at his ranch. His sheep and cattle were still at the ranch, and he was reported as missing to local authorities. A search soon began to find him, but there were no clues as to where he may have gone or how long he may have been gone.

Rumors quickly began to spread that cattlemen had wanted his grazing land, and since it was at the beginning of the infamous sheep and cattle war in Central Oregon, it was believed that Shorty had been murdered. It was not a trademark of the Sheepshooters organization to kill sheepmen, as their violence was mostly directed at the sheep.

A reward was offered for information leading to the discovery of Shorty or his body and the arrest of his murderer. No information was received, and Shorty was never seen again. Search parties looked in nearby ravines and rock crevices in an attempt to discover his body without success.

The estate of Shorty Davis was estimated to be between $75,000 and $100,000, and that was a fortune in that era. The estate was held in trust for one year while the government advertised for heirs. The livestock and property were then auctioned by the county.

In 1905, the case of Shorty Davis once again arose, when an informant claimed that Davis had been murdered and that the murderer had confessed that he had thrown the body down an abandoned well near the ranch. A search of the well began, but only the bones of a dog were discovered and still his disappearance remained a mystery. Investigations eventually led, in 1907, to the discovery that Shorty's real name was Leonidis Douris and that he was an immigrant from Greece who had become a naturalized United States citizen. It was determined that he had brothers that still lived in Greece and that they were the rightful heirs to the estate, minus debts and court costs.

The mystery of Shorty's past had been discovered, but the circumstances of his disappearance still remain as one of the longest unsolved mysteries of the region.