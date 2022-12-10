ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say

The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
Santa Clarita Radio

The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock

Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
getnews.info

On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today

It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
signalscv.com

Sheriff pledges to attack counterfeit drug crisis

Counterfeit pharmaceuticals manufacturers and dealers are murderers, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna during a press conference Wednesday morning in downtown Los Angeles in which the sheriff pledged to aggressively pursue those responsible for distributing the dangerous pills that are often laced with fentanyl. Luna and representatives from Homeland...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted After Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita

A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, emergency responders received reports of a child experiencing a medical emergency at a home in Saugus, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). “We were dispatched at ...
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
globalconstructionreview.com

LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year

Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
