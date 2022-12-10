Read full article on original website
Jason Gibbs Selected As Santa Clarita Mayor For 2023
Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs was selected to be the next mayor for the City of Santa Clarita for 2023 during a special meeting Tuesday night. Gibbs was sworn in as the new mayor of the City of Santa Clarita at City Hall, with fellow Councilmember Cameron Smyth sworn in as Mayor Pro Tem for ...
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
NBC Los Angeles
All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say
The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
Santa Clarita Radio
The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock
Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
getnews.info
On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today
It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
signalscv.com
Sheriff pledges to attack counterfeit drug crisis
Counterfeit pharmaceuticals manufacturers and dealers are murderers, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna during a press conference Wednesday morning in downtown Los Angeles in which the sheriff pledged to aggressively pursue those responsible for distributing the dangerous pills that are often laced with fentanyl. Luna and representatives from Homeland...
Child Airlifted After Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita
A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, emergency responders received reports of a child experiencing a medical emergency at a home in Saugus, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). “We were dispatched at ...
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
NBC San Diego
The Queen Mary Will Reopen to Visitors With Free ‘Thank You' Tours
When facing any challenge, be it large or small, we do sometimes wonder if we will sink or float. And, if things are especially auspicious, if we will sail into a brighter future. That last option is always the option we want, of course, in pretty much every case we...
KEYT
Outgoing LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on why his stalled ambassador nomination was a ‘gift’
A few days before Karen Bass was sworn in on Sunday as the first female mayor of Los Angeles, term-limited Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti was making his farewell tour through South Los Angeles. He donned a hard hat to survey construction at a massive affordable housing site, checked in on...
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
signalscv.com
Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission to host meeting at Hart Park
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting its annual organizational meeting — its first in-person get-together since the pandemic — at William S. Hart Park in Newhall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Now that the meetings have resumed an in-person...
2 small chihuahuas killed by coyotes in Granada Hills, video shows moment leading up to attack
Two small chihuahuas were killed by coyotes Sunday morning at a home in Granada Hills. This comes after a coyote was euthanized after it attacked a little girl in Woodland Hills.
Work On Camp Scott Entryway Begins After Court Denies City Injunction
Construction is underway on a planned County lighting and guardrail project at Camp Joseph Scott in Bouquet Canyon, however City of Santa Clarita officials assure residents that the work has no impact on the ongoing lawsuit to prevent the reopening of the juvenile detention center. According to the City, contract construction crews are onsite installing ...
L.A. Weekly
Hanukkah: Latkes From The Milky Way And Family Memories From Nancy Spielberg
Lights! Camera! Latkes! When Leah Adler, Steven Spielberg’s mom, opened up The Milky Way in 1977, it was one of the first kosher restaurants in Los Angeles and put the Pico Robertson neighborhood on the map. She and husband Bernie Adler felt that L.A. lacked enough Jewishness when they arrived here in 1974.
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
Kids Cried During Kevin de León Fight With Activist at Christmas Event
A witness to the altercation between LA City Councilman Kevin de León and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights told reporters it began under circumstances that caused some children at the event to "cry and scream," according to a report in the LA Times.
