Tina Turner shares heartrending tribute after son Ronnie dies, aged 62

By Jacob Stolworthy
 4 days ago

Tina Turner has shared a heart-rending tribute to her son Ronnie, who has died, aged 62.

The “Simply the Best” singer confirmed the news after reports claimed Ronnie had suffered a medical emergency on Thursday (8 December).

On Instagram shortly after, Turner, 83, wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

She shared a photo of herself with her eyes closed, in tribute to her son, who she shared with Ike Turner.

The singer’s fans shared messages of support below the post.

Ronnie was Turner’s second child after her eldest son Craig, who she shared with Raymond Hill. Craig died in 2018, aged 59.

Alongside Craig and Ronnie, she also adopted Ike’s sons Ike Jr and Michael.

Police told TMZ that Ronnie was found struggling to breathe outside a house in Los Angeles.

Paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate him, but Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene.

While Ronnie mostly kept out of the spotlight, he made a small appearance in What’s Love Got to Do With It , the 1993 biopic about his mother, who was played by Angela Bassett.

Laurence Fishburne played his father, Ike.

Turner is known as “The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, and has sold more than 200 million albums and singles worldwide.

She recently celebrated her 83rd birthday.

