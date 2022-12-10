ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

“Have a nice day”: US killer of teenager Harry Dunn dodges questions after judge spares her jail

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujArw_0jdyyltE00

The US killer of a British teenager dodged questions after she was spared prison for causing his death by careless driving.

Anne Sacoolas said no more than “have a nice day” when a reporter asked if she had any words for the grieving family of 19 year-old Harry Dunn .

The 45 year-old diplomat’s wife was charged with his death after her Volvo, which she was driving on the wrong side of the road, hit the motorbike he was riding near military base RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire in August 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HF2LP_0jdyyltE00

Employed by an intelligence agency in the US at the time of the crash, the US embassy initially said she was covered by diplomatic immunity so would not face prosecution over his death.

It took Mr Dunn’s family three years to finally have their day in court, though Sacoolas was allowed to attend via video call from the States for the hearing on Thursday. She was handed a suspended sentence of eight months in prison and has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

After Thursday’s sentencing, Sacoolas was approached in Washington by Sky News’ James Matthews.

Footage shows Sacoolas, with her face shrouded by a cap and face mask, telling the approaching broadcaster to “have a nice day”.

Mr Matthews, flanked by a camera crew, asks: “What words do you have for Harry Dunn’s family?”

Sacoolas says again: “Have a nice day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDvrW_0jdyyltE00

Mr Matthews then asks the former US government employee if she had “compounded” the Dunn family’s grief by delaying justice for three years. Sacoolas continues to walk, offering no response.

By this time Sacoolas and her escorts have reached a lift. She presses the button to call the elevator while the woman accompanying her attempts to cover the camera with what appears to be a flat file containing documents.

Mr Matthews asks: “Why didn’t you go to attend court in the UK?” but Sacoolas does not reply.

The lift doors slide open, and Sacoolas and the pair accompanying her enter.

“You are not getting in this elevator,” the female chaperone says repeatedly. The other, a man, asks “do you mind?” as the camera advances on the lift’s threshold.

The journalist asks: “Ms Sacoolas, why did Harry Dunns’s family have to wait three years to see you receive justice today?”

“What words do you have for Harry Dunn’s family?” Sacoolas does not respond and the lift doors close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juIe8_0jdyyltE00

Sacoolas did not attend court in person on the advice of the US government, despite repeated calls by judges hearing the case that she should be there.

Mr Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles broke down in the Old Bailey as she spoke of how her son was “so senselessly and cruelly taken from us.”

“My beautiful son Harry, twin brother of Niall, is gone and is never coming back.”

She continued: “I didn’t make it to the hospital in time before he passed and the thought of that haunts me to my core. My job is to comfort my children and I wasn’t there for Harry to comfort him in what must have been an awful and painful, slow death.

“His passing haunts me every minute of every day and I’m not sure how I’m ever going to get over it.

“I made a promise to Harry in the hospital that we would get him justice and a mother never breaks a promise to her son.”

Comments / 51

R RSMcann
4d ago

And because of our Official Stance regarding this Case, The Payout/payoff from The Dunn Family's Civil Suit was paid by the US Taxpayer....

Reply
11
Honest Lee
4d ago

What a pathetic monster!! Anne Scoolas, I hope Karma finds you soon & takes care of you thoroughly!!!!🤞🙏

Reply(3)
31
Eileen Woodruff
4d ago

A pretty callus remark on her part. It shows she doesn't take responsibility for her crime.

Reply
23
Related
The Independent

Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing

Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
The Independent

Killer stabbed man to death because he wrongly thought he was meeting teenage girl

A 17-year-old has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years and seven months in detention for the murder of a man he wrongly believed had arranged to meet a teenage girl.Joshua Boardman attacked 28-year-old Hiwa Ali Khani as he sat in his car in Preston, on July 8.On Wednesday, Preston Crown Court heard Boardman had intended to target Stuart Thornton, who had been parked behind Mr Ali-Khani until 40 seconds before Boardman arrived at the scene.David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said the day before the murder, Mr Thornton, aged 35, had pulled over his car to speak to a 15-year-old...
The Independent

Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail

A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
The Independent

German prosecutors call for 97-year-old former secretary to SS commander be convicted

A 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is facing calls for conviction for being an accessory to murder by German prosecutors. Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for more than a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany, and prosecutors are arguing for her to be given a two-year suspended sentence.Furchner is being tried in a juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.Prosecutor Maxi Wantzen said in closing arguments that “these proceedings are of outstanding historical significance”, the German news agency dpa...
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Independent

Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told

A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard.Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.Parole judges are deciding whether the 79-year-old can be freed from jail, in the first hearing of its kind not to be held behind closed doors after changes in the law.Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Ms Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into...
RadarOnline

Brittney Griner's 9-Year Prison Sentence: Shocking Details Emerge Of ‘Hellish’ Russian Penal Colony

Shocking details have emerged regarding the “hellish” and “inhumane” conditions Brittney Griner is set to face in the Russian penal colony where she will serve her nine-year prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling development comes as the United States continues to work with Russia in an effort to bring the 32-year-old imprisoned WNBA star home.The new details also come just a few short weeks after Griner’s sentencing appeal was denied, meaning the convicted basketball player is set to be transferred to IK-2 – an infamous Russian penal colony described by many as one of the worst prisons in the nation.According...
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
AFP

'I decided to run': Survivors recount escape from DR Congo massacre

In a displacement camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Eric, Samuel, Tuyisenge and Florence recounted walking for miles to flee a horrific rebel attack on their village. Fleeing for their lives, Eric and other villagers walked 40 to 60 kilometres (25 to 37 miles) across the hills to the Mungote camp in Kitshanga district.
brytfmonline.com

A policeman has been convicted of gross negligence rape and abuse of office

The policeman in his 30s from the Nordland police district was sentenced by the appeals court to three years in prison, one year more than he received in the district court. The constable has now been convicted in the Halogaland Court of Appeal of gross negligence rape, three cases of abuse of superior power and one case of misconduct.
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Washington Examiner

Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests

Iran executed a second prisoner on Monday convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two members...
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
The Independent

The Independent

977K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy