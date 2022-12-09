ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Bankman-Fried arrest latest: FTX founder arrested in Bahamas as US debates fraud case

Disgraced cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in The Bahamas on behalf of the US government, officials said.Prosecutors in New York City announced last evening that Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, had been arrested by local authorites on the basis of a sealed indictment from their office.The attorney general of The Bahamas confirmed that in a letter, saying it was expecting a US extradiction request and would consider it in accordance with Bahamian law.Fortune reported last week that US prosecutors were mulling fraud charges against Mr Bankman-Fried, and examining the financial transfers he made as FTX tipped into insolvency.It comes after six weeks of financial chaos that took down the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange and humbled its colourful 30-year-old founder, known as SBF. Read More FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried to testify before US House over bankrupt crypto exchangeFTX founder insists he ‘didn’t try to commit fraud’ in first comments since collapse’Tis the season for giving: What does the FTX collapse mean for ‘effective altruism’?
Twitter’s secret shadow bans are why the public has turned against ‘experts’

They say the coverup is worse than the crime. In this case, they’re both pretty bad. The latest release of internal Twitter files shows that users who opposed COVID lockdowns, made fun of liberal TikTok videos, or just happened to be conservative were secretly restricted. They weren’t allowed to trend, and their tweets would barely be seen by others. Twitter officials swore up and down, for years, that such “shadow banning” did not occur. “People are asking us if we shadow ban. We don’t,” Twitter’s official account posted in July 2018. “I think the real question behind the question is, are we...
BRIEF-Musk Says "Yes" When Asked If Its True Twitter Is Set To Increase Characters From 280 To 4000-Tweet

* MUSK SAYS "YES" WHEN ASKED IF ITS TRUE TWITTER IS SET TO INCREASE CHARACTERS FROM 280 TO 4000-TWEET
Comedian tried to see how long he could live on $100 in New York City and it's gone viral

New York City is pretty expensive to live in with rent rates skyrocketing and inflation on the rise. In these distressing times, a comedian conducted an experiment to see how long would $100 in the biggest city in the world. Frankie Hoy has gone famous on TikTok in recent weeks, amassing over 100,000 followers as he films a financial experiment in which he attempts to stretch $100 as far as possible, per NBC News.
