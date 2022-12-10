Read full article on original website
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Cabrillo College name change: The life and death of a good idea
Splitting the baby down the middle is often the worst outcome of any contentious debate like the Cabrillo College name-change discourse. But in this case, might "Cabrilla" be the answer.? The change is as minimalist as you can get, a single syllable, a single utterance. It's a great idea. And it'll never happen.
Bob Hoover Academy is ready for takeoff
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Despite the stormy weather outside, there were plenty of smiles at Salinas Airport on Sunday morning. The Bob Hoover Academy hosted their open house as students gave out tours of the classrooms and flight simulator used during classes. There was plenty of food for visitors to eat and live music. Salinas native The post Bob Hoover Academy is ready for takeoff appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
KSBW, Central Coast ABC and Estrella TV Costa Central celebrate success of 36th annual Share Your Holiday fundraiser
SALINAS, Calif. — December 12, 2022– KSBW 8, Central Coast ABC, and Estrella TV Costa Central, together with the Salvation Army, are celebrating the success of the 36th annual KSBW Share Your Holiday. The broadcast and online fundraiser held Friday, December 9, raised $185,854 in total cash donations.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 12, 2022
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Board of Supervisors will host a special Truth Act hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m. inside its Chambers, 168 W. Alisal St., in Salinas. As required by law, the governing body of any county or city in which local law enforcement has provided the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency access to an individual during the previous year must provide information to the public about ICE’s access to individuals and receive and consider public comment. The public is welcome to attend in person, or view the hearing live online through Monterey County’s social media pages or website co.monterey.ca.us.
Loaves, Fishes and Computers named 2022 PGA Tour Charity of the Year
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): A Salinas non-profit organization was named 2022 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year on Thursday afternoon. Loaves, Fishes and Computers was surprised with the honor by Monterey Peninsula Foundation CEO and Tournament Director Steve John. “LFC provides particularly meaningful technology and digital literacy assistance serving a broad population throughout our tri -county The post Loaves, Fishes and Computers named 2022 PGA Tour Charity of the Year appeared first on KION546.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
Pinkbike.com
Josh Lewis Parts Ways with Santa Cruz
After many years with Santa Cruz Josh Lewis has announced he will be finding new beginnings in 2023. A look back on my journey with Santa Cruz Bicycles as we part ways coming into the new year, it's been a meaningful one. Visited so many countries, got to see so many different cultures and even if we didn't speak the same language we deffo got to communicate through bike riding and that’s taught me so many life lessons. From the days on the SPS as a youth and junior, racing downhill... to being supported by Santa cruz uk racing enduro and downhill which eventually found myself on the global team and that put me to where I am now... I feel very lucky to look back on these memories and see what we managed to achieve. Stoked to keep the ball rolling and continue having fun on bikes, creating and doing my best to inspire people to have fun. much love and see you soon for some new beginnings, excited for what's to come. Full vid up on YT… Thanks to all involved, best of luck. Loose— Josh Lewis.
Poets and Quants
In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off
Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz mayor-elect hospitalized with transient global amnesia
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley was taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz after suffering a health emergency Thursday. The city says the 72-year-old was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. According to Cedars-Sinai Health Library, TGA is a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory. Unlike...
How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall
The incoming San Jose mayor and councilmembers have different political leanings, but they agree on one thing: they’re only as strong as their staff. With less than a month before the newly-elected leaders fill the San Jose City Council chambers, dozens of interviews are happening to hire staff for Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and... The post How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall appeared first on San José Spotlight.
In the largest donation in Ravenswood's history, foundation gives $30 million to build 'community hub' at middle school
The SHP Foundation is giving the Ravenswood City School District $30 million to develop a "community hub" at the field off Bay Road at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, the district announced on Dec. 8. This is the single largest donation in Ravenswood's history, according to Board President Mele K. Latu.
Santa Cruz, how did your neighborhood vote in these three 2022 races?
Precinct-level data reveals the disparities and similarities among the voting preferences of Santa Cruz neighborhoods on Measure N and Measure O and in the race for 3rd District county supervisor between Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson.
Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
ksqd.org
Talk of the Bay with Chris Krohn, Tuesday, December 13th: East Side, West Side, All Around the Town
Talk of the Bay, with Chris Krohn, 5-6 PM, Tuesday, December 13th, on KSQD. On Part I of this Tuesday’s show, we talk with Nadia Lucia Peralta of the group Protect East Meadow. This discussion centers around the land and living struggles inherent in the UCSC campus. It is a battle over where to build and not build that continues to unfold within “The City on a Hill.” This fight involves more than just housing; Protect East Meadow is seeking a seat at the table for the indigenous people of the Monterey Bay Region. Another campus confrontation that the UCSC administration does not relish.
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA
Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E crews remain busy along the Monterey Peninsula as new outages are reported in Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach early Monday morning. The post More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
San Jose, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in San Jose. The Yerba Buena High School basketball team will have a game with Leigh High School on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00. The Abraham Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Del Mar High School on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
benitolink.com
Hazel Hawkins sends loan request to county
Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) announced it sent the San Benito County Board of Supervisors On Dec. 5 a request for $10 million in “bridge funding.”. “County funds would give HHMH sufficient time to implement a restructuring plan that would stabilize operations...
