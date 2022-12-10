After many years with Santa Cruz Josh Lewis has announced he will be finding new beginnings in 2023. A look back on my journey with Santa Cruz Bicycles as we part ways coming into the new year, it's been a meaningful one. Visited so many countries, got to see so many different cultures and even if we didn't speak the same language we deffo got to communicate through bike riding and that’s taught me so many life lessons. From the days on the SPS as a youth and junior, racing downhill... to being supported by Santa cruz uk racing enduro and downhill which eventually found myself on the global team and that put me to where I am now... I feel very lucky to look back on these memories and see what we managed to achieve. Stoked to keep the ball rolling and continue having fun on bikes, creating and doing my best to inspire people to have fun. much love and see you soon for some new beginnings, excited for what's to come. Full vid up on YT… Thanks to all involved, best of luck. Loose— Josh Lewis.

