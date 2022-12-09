Lululemon’s high-growth rates rage on despite slowing consumer demand and ongoing supply chain headwinds, with the athleticwear giant’s third-quarter net revenue soaring 28 percent to $1.86 billion on net income of $255.5 million. Despite the company’s continued growth, Lululemon’s stock reacted poorly, sliding more than 12 percent after the earnings report as analysts raised concerns about fourth-quarter guidance. In a Nutshell: Lululemon is still taking market share in the adult active apparel market, gaining 1.5 percentage points in the U.S. since last year, said CEO Calvin McDonald in an earnings call. Citing NPD Group’s Consumer Tracking Service data, McDonald pointed out that...

