Men's Basketball Wins Second Straight Tuesday Night

CHICAGO – The UIC men's basketball team returned to action Tuesday night, as they hosted Prairie View A&M at Credit Union 1 Arena. Despite a short-handed back-court without the services of Jalen Jackson and Tre Anderson, the Flames rallied together to earn a hard-fought win Tuesday night, their second in a row.
