Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says crypto is a canary in the coal mine for an era of ‘irresponsible risk taking’—and the fallout could lead to ‘financial accidents’
Mohamed El-Erian is worried that crypto’s risk-taking behavior is just an example of what became the norm over the past decade.
kitco.com
A ‘true recession' will happen in 2023, brace for ‘deeper bear markets' - Ted Oakley
As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, investors should ready themselves for a “real recession” and “deeper bear markets” in 2023, said Ted Oakley, Founder and Managing Partner at Oxbow Advisors. “It’s [going to be] a real, true recession probably,” he said. “What you...
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources
PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
How to invest $100,000—the smart way
Investing in real estate, peer-to-peer lending, and stocks are some of your options. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Having $100,000 at your disposal can present a variety of investment opportunities. Depending on your financial needs and goals, the money can be put to work to generate passive income, enhance your retirement readiness and even launch a new business that can provide greater prosperity in the years to come.
studyfinds.org
Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts
Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
streetwisereports.com
‘Amazing’ Drill Results Point to Big Opportunity, Analyst Says
Junior explorer Western Exploration Inc. (WEX:TSX.V;WEXPF:OTC) has released more “amazing” drilling results from its Aura gold project in northern Nevada, handing a big opportunity to investors, one investment manager told Streetwise Reports. The company’s stock more than doubled between late September and its Nov. 28 close at CA$2.40....
America’s millionaires are suddenly feeling poor
“Money, money, money, must be funny, in a rich man’s world.”. While ABBA is usually right about most things, money doesn’t always feel that funny to the upper-middle class. At least if you ask them. And ask the rich is exactly what Edelman Financial Engines did, surveying more...
2023 Stock Market Outlook
40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead in 2023. First a return of the bear market with...
BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’
BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Retire at 60 with 1.5 million
Can you retire at 60 with 1.5 million dollars? The fear that many people have is outliving their money in retirement. To be honest with you the real problem with retirement is actually knowing if your efforts will pay off. You see there are a lot of rules to follow but all of them require that the stock market in the past will be sort of like the stock market in the future.
msn.com
Lucid Motors Offers Discounts as Demand Shrinks
Lucid Motors is trying to keep its existing customers and drum up employee orders by offering hefty discounts, as the total number of orders dropped to 34,000 in September. The company is offering a 10% discount for customers to reinstate lapsed orders; an $18,000 discount for employees who purchase a Grand Touring model before year's end; and a 2.81% in-house financing rate for ready-made units.
constructiontechnology.media
‘Next phase’ of excavator launches from Deere
John Deere has launched its latest P-Tier and G-Tier excavator models to its portfolio of mid-size machines, as well as a new model – the 200 G-Tier. Deere says that, as part of its Performance Tiering Strategy, it has added the 135, 210, 245, 250, 300 and 345 models to its lineup of P-Tier excavators.
tipranks.com
Oil Hovers Dangerously Close to $70 Mark
The benchmark Crude WTI is up 0.11% to $71.54 today at 4.01 a.m. EST. The black gold has now dropped nearly 19.2% over the past month and continues to make new lows for 2022. Prices continue to remain volatile amid global geopolitical shifts, a $60 per barrel cap on Russian oil from the European Union, and even as China steps out of the shadows of COVID-19.
CNBC
Heat pumps are an energy upgrade for homeowners that's becoming a climate and financial winner
Heat pumps are as much as five times more efficient than traditional home heating and cooling systems. Incentives being offered through the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, as well as state and local government support, make this energy upgrade more financially attractive to homeowners. A heat pump can...
CNBC
Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast
A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
Builder
Construction Material Prices Decrease in November
Construction input prices declined 0.9% in November compared with the previous month, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index. On a year-over-year basis, construction input prices were 11.9% higher in November. Compared with pre-pandemic February 2020 levels, input prices were 40% higher in November 2022.
Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve even if at a slower pace.
Nearly 450,000 Families Desperate as Months-Old Mortgages Go Underwater
Almost half a million homeowners are scrambling this Christmas as they struggle to keep up with their monthly mortgage payments. According to research, a total of 6.3 million homes were sold in October alone, with the average price being $468,000 dollars. However, just mere months after purchasing what they thought were the homes of their dreams, many borrowers have discovered that they owe more for their mortgage loan than their houses are actually worth.
