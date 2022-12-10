Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Assistant Coaches Took the Fall For Sean Miller
The NCAA’s Independent Review Panel said the former Wildcats coach promoted an atmosphere of compliance within his program.
Post Register
NFL discussing ejections on roughing-the-passer penalties
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL is considering ejections for roughing-the-passer penalties and hits on defenseless players, although league executive Troy Vincent expressed caution on how such rulings would be enforced. Vincent, a former player, said at the NFL owners meetings Wednesday the ejections were part of a discussion...
‘He is a pretty calm cat’: BYU players thrilled that Kalani Sitake, Jay Hill retained Jernaro Gilford
BYU football: For BYU’s returning defensive players, retaining cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford was a no-brainer for new defensive coordinator Jay Hill
Post Register
Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn't
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one.
Post Register
NBA, players finalize new Feb. 8 deadline for CBA opt-out
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA and its players now have until Feb. 8 if either side wants to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement, after the league’s board of governors on Wednesday approved a plan to push the deadline back. The original opt-out deadline was...
Comments / 0