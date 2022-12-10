ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams, Fountain double up to send LSU past NC Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Derek Fountain also recorded a double-double and LSU beat North Carolina Central 67-57 on Tuesday night. Fountain scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and recorded a career-high 14 rebounds. LSU (9-1) remained unbeaten at home...
N.C. State forces 20 turnovers in 92-73 win over Furman

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, Casey Morsell added 17 points and North Carolina State forced a season-high 20 turnovers in a 92-73 victory over Furman on Tuesday night. Morsell scored 12 points in the opening eight minutes, making 3 of 4 3-pointers, to help N.C....
Bacot claims UNC record in 100-67 win over The Citadel

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 11 rebounds, reaching double digits for a program-record 62nd time, and scored 14 points as North Carolina rolled by The Citadel 100-67 on Tuesday night. Bacot passed Billy Cunningham for the record while also posting his 55th double-double of his career...
