CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 11 rebounds, reaching double digits for a program-record 62nd time, and scored 14 points as North Carolina rolled by The Citadel 100-67 on Tuesday night. Bacot passed Billy Cunningham for the record while also posting his 55th double-double of his career...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO