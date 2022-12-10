Read full article on original website
Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the “Great One.” Mark Howe told Ovechkin exactly that when they sat down last week. “I said, ‘I know you’re going to pass Gordie, congratulations, but you have to have your sights set on No. 99,‘’’ Howe recalled Wednesday, referring to Gretzky’s longtime sweater number. ”Because once you start getting close and once you see that it’s within reach, it makes it a huge motivating factor.”
NHL
LA Kings @ Buffalo Sabres: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres:. Where: Keybank Center (Buffalo, New York) Sabres: 12 - 14 - 2 (26 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 5 (31 pts) Alex Iafallo returns to his home state to play the Sabres for the ninth time in his career. Iafallo grew up in Eden, N.Y., 30 miles south of Buffalo. Iafallo (73-102=175) has the third-most points among undrafted skaters from New York state behind Joe Mullen (502-561=1,063) and Billy Burch (136-60=196).
NHL
'HE'S A WARRIOR'
Flames D looking to step up in the absence of Tanev, who's day-to-day after taking puck to the head. The injury bug … bites. Indeed, the Flames lost more than a slim shootout decision to the Canadiens Monday. Now, they have to press on and hope to snap a three-game slide (0-1-2) without arguably the most important player in their locker-room.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Avalanche
In the third game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7) are in Denver on Tuesday to take on Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (14-10- 2). Game time at Ball Arena is 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Frost's Four-Point Game Not Enough in 5-4 OT Loss
The Philadelphia Flyers lost a seesaw game to the Arizona Coyotes in overtime, 5-4, at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sunday evening. A hat trick by Clayton Keller, completed in sudden death overtime, sent the Flyers down to defeat. Philly is now 0-6 in games decided in overtime and 0-7 in all games decided beyond regulation. Morgan Frost recorded a career-best four-point game (one goal, three assists) but te Flyers had to settle for a single point.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
FLAMES (13-11-5) vs. CANUCKS (12-13-3) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri, (11) Canucks:. Points - Elias Pettersson (34) Goals - Bo Horvat (20)
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Beauvillier and Palmieri Practice
Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri practice with the Islanders on Monday. Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the ice and were full participants in practice on Monday. Palmieri has been out since Nov. 21 on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Palmieri has nine points (6G, 3A) in 20...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Flames
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Flames this season: Dec. 14 (away), Dec. 31 (away), Mar. 31 (home), Apr. 8 (home). The Canucks are 114-139-33-9 all-time against the Flames, including a 48-81-15-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 3-4-3 in their last 10 games against...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie. The Flames are back at home, taking on the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube...
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
The Goalkeeper as Artist
Sounders star Stefan Frei, in collaboration with WaFd Bank, has a new work of art on permanent public display at Climate Pledge Arena. It's view into future too. When Stefan Frei commutes to his Seattle Sounders day job from Bainbridge Island, he gets into the mindset of a world-class professional soccer goalkeeper. The commute back?
NHL
NHL On Tap: West division leaders Golden Knights, Jets clash in Winnipeg
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 12 games Tuesday. Showdown of Western Conference leaders in Winnipeg. Western Conference division leaders will clash when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the...
NHL
Devils Look to Rebound Against Stars on Tuesday | PREVIEW
The Devils host the Stars for a Tuesday night game at Prudential Center. Both teams are on the second half of back-to-back games and looking to rebound after Monday night losses. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below and check...
NHL
Video Review: CBJ @ FLA - 15:17 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Florida. Explanation: Video review determined that the puck did not completely cross the Columbus goal line. Ovechkin scores 800th with hat trick for Capitals against Blackhawks. Forward joins Howe, Gretzky as only players to reach goals milestone in NHL history.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Wild
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their season series against the Minnesota Wild with a Monday night contest ay Xcel Energy Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and...
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers proud of defensive effort after shutting out Blue Jackets
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Stopping all 22 shots that came his way, Sergei Bobrovsky backstopped the Florida Panthers to a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Snapping out of a two-game losing streak and improving to 14-12-4 in the standings, those 22 shots are...
NHL
CH Weekly: Dec. 12 to 18
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens continue to play good hockey. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs will receive the Calgary Flames Monday night for their first Bobblehead Night of the season! The first 5,000 fans at the Bell Centre will get their hands on a Joel Edmundson figurine, so make sure to arrive early!
