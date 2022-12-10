ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Clayton News Daily

Miller Avoids Sanctions, Arizona Hit With NCAA Penalties

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller avoids all sanctions in the upcoming ruling by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde first reported the lack of punishment for the former Wildcats coach. The full...
TUCSON, AZ
Clayton News Daily

Reports: NFL, union review handling of DeVante Parker’s concussion

The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun an inquiry into the on-field machinations of New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's head injury sustained in Monday night's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Specifically, the league and union are reviewing why the game wasn't stopped despite Parker wobbling after...
Clayton News Daily

Ex-NBA Player Evan Turner Tweets Jab at LeBron James

The NBA announced changes to its Most Valuable Player award as well as several other league honors on Tuesday. The league’s MVP is now named The Michael Jordan Trophy in honor of the Bulls legend and Naismith Hall of Famer. Following the news of the newly named awards, social media reacted to the changes with one reaction leading to a former NBA player taking a shot at Lakers star LeBron James.
Clayton News Daily

Report: Carlos Correa Joins Giants on Massive 13-Year Deal

Free agent Carlos Correa has found a new home with the Giants, agreeing to a monster 13-year, $350 milion contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Correa opted out of his contract with the Twins in October, with the shortstop earning $35.1 million in one year with Minnesota. He was one of the biggest names in MLB’s 2022 free agency pool following a season that saw him slash .291/.366/.467. The shortstop joined the Twins before the season after the Astros did not offer him a long-term deal. Now with San Francisco, he’ll look to once again help his team make a splash in the playoff picture after missing the ’22 postseason for just the second time in his career.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Clayton News Daily

NHL Fan Has Part of Finger Bitten Off in Arizona Arena Brawl

View the original article to see embedded media. Fans at Friday’s game between the Bruins and Coyotes at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., bit off more than they could chew when a fight broke out in the stands, causing a chaotic scene that saw one participant get part of his finger bitten off.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Inquiry finds widespread misconduct in women's pro soccer

An investigation commissioned by the National Women’s Soccer League and its players union found “widespread misconduct” directed at players dating back to the beginnings nearly a decade ago of the league. A report detailing the results of the year-long investigation was published Wednesday, a little over two months after the release in October of a report on a separate investigation by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players. The second investigation also found instances of sexual abuse and manipulation. The NWSL-commissioned report said club staff in positions of power “made inappropriate sexual remarks to players, mocked players’ bodies, pressured players to lose unhealthy amounts of weight, crossed professional boundaries with players and created manipulative working conditions.” “They used derogatory and insulting language towards players, displayed insensitivity toward players’ mental health, and engaged in retaliation against players who attempted to report or did report concerns,” the report said.

