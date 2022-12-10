ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

We all have something to hide, so make sure your concealer hits the spot | Sali Hughes

By Sali Hughes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Rt7b_0jdyut8K00
Concealer Sali Hughes column Dec 10 Photographer: Kellie French Assistant: Bruce Horak Concealer by Bobbi Brown Photograph: Kellie French/The Guardian

If I had seconds to get ready and could choose only one item of makeup, it would be a concealer. It’s indispensable for brightening dark circles and hiding discoloration and blemishes. And yet it’s the product that most dissatisfies wearers.

People want crease-free, smooth, moist, lasting camouflage, but here’s the rub: a “matte” concealer will typically offer coverage and longevity in return for looking a little dry as the day wears on. A “radiant” concealer will generally be moisturising to circumvent this, but will usually settle a little in fine lines. This is technically unavoidable, and so choosing the right one is really a question of looking at your skin’s natural characteristics and compromising a bit.

Consequently, I’m putting each of the four major new concealer launches into one of two camps. Let’s start with Bobbi Brown’s Skin Full Cover Concealer (£26). This gives coverage for miles, concealing both dark circles and spots extremely well, and has excellent staying power. You’ll enjoy its performance if you have oily skin; but if your complexion is drier, it will exacerbate this in look and feel.

Vieve’s vegan-friendly Modern Radiance Concealer (£22) is similarly matte, though feels more hydrating while still covering and blending exceptionally well, but if your undereyes are dry (as mine are), it still won’t quench their thirst. It’s possible to make both more comfortable by layering underneath a rich eye cream or moisturising colour corrector (I use Beauty Pie’s Superluminous ( £10), but if you’re also a one-step-and-out person, you’ll need an altogether creamier concealer.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer (£25) is precisely this – thick, creamy, slightly wet in finish. It leaves dry skins smooth and bouncy but it will, as the day wears on, probably crease, and if you’d like it to stay put, you’ll need to set with powder to lock it down.

A ‘matte’ concealer will look a little dry as the day wears on, but a creamier one tends to settle in fine lines

Ilia’s True Skin Serum Concealer (£29) is my current favourite. Like Tilbury’s, it’s hydrating, moisturising and leaves a beautiful smooth finish on undereyes prone to flakiness (regular exfoliation helps hugely), but because of this extra moisture, it affords slightly less coverage, and there is invariably a moment in the day when I reach in my handbag for a concealer brush and lightly buff it back to good health. It takes seconds and next to no skill.

In summary, oily skins will like the first two concealers; dry skins will like the second two. Pure physics will not allow a third way.


Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
shefinds

2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair

Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
shefinds

The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist

A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
The Guardian

Why some Black women won’t or can’t quit hair relaxers – even as the dangers become clearer

Jeanet Stephenson stacks two boxes of hair relaxer on her bathroom sink. She shakes out her long hair before leaning down to reveal wavy roots at her middle part to the camera – straightening this patch of her hair is the purpose of her TikTok video Come Get a Relaxer With Me, Pt 2. A remix of SZA plays in the background as she slicks her hair down with the white chemical concoction from one of the boxes. By the end of the demo clip she is smiling into the camera, glossy-lipped, with an air of satisfaction and shiny, straight, blown-out tresses falling past her shoulders.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Guardian

‘People can’t afford milk’: Moldovans weigh political future as Ukraine war hits economy

Electricity blackouts, stray missiles and 35% inflation: collateral damage from Russia’s war on Ukraine has plunged neighbouring Moldova into a crisis that goes beyond higher energy bills. “I see elderly people crying in front of the shop window. It’s not that they can’t afford salami; they can’t even afford the basics like milk,” says Carolina Untilă, who works in a corner shop in the suburbs of the capital, Chișinău. Moldova’s dependence on energy imports is driving record inflation. Prices of some products have doubled; in her shop, grocery sales have halved, Untilă says.
The Guardian

The Guardian

532K+
Followers
121K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy