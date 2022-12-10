ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Screw City version of the IceHogs drops shootout to the Wild

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJIoY_0jdyuqU900

Rockford, Ill. —[IceHogs News Release] Despite forward Lukas Reichel scoring shootout goals in back-to-back games, the rebranded Screw City IceHogs dropped a 3-2 shootout contest to the Iowa Wild on Friday night. Both IceHogs’ shootout losses have been at the hands of the Wild this season.

After Reichel scored the first goal of the shootout, Iowa forward Adam Beckman tied the contest and sent it into sudden death. Forward Brett Seney couldn’t get past Iowa netminder Jesper Wallstedt, and Wild forward Steven Fogarty snuck the puck past Rockford goaltender Mitchell Weeks and sealed the IceHogs’ 3-2 defeat.

Iowa forward Brandon Baddock punched a rebound past Weeks 9:55 into the first period to score the first goal of the contest. Evening the score at 1-1, Seney answered back by tapping a wrist shot from defenseman Isaak Phillips in the high slot behind Wallstedt at 11:41.

With seven penalties totaling 14 minutes in the middle frame, the hard-hitting period only saw one tally. Forward Josiah Slavin lit the lamp on the IceHogs’ second shorthanded goal of the season at 10:16 after he caught a rebound off the cross bar and dropped it to knock it past Wallstedt to take a 2-1 lead.

Tying the match 2-2, Fogarty fired a wrister from the right circle at 13:00, tallying the only power play goal of the night and forcing the contest to overtime.

Wallstedt turned away 37 of 39 IceHogs shots to earn the win. In his first game back with the IceHogs since Nov. 23 against the Texas Stars, Weeks turned away 32 of 34 shots getting tagged with the loss.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
EVANSTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is a government shutdown looming?

(WTVO) — Congress needs to get moving this week to keep the government running. Funding is set to expire on Friday, meaning the House and Senate will probably have to pass a short-term extension to avoid a shutdown. A temporary agreement would give congressional bargainers more time to hammer out a full-year spending plan. The […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check

UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally marry my cousin in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does Illinois allow first cousins to legally marry? We know it may be a burning question for some readers, but the answer may surprise you. According to Inside Edition, President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, were fifth cousins once removed, and Albert Einstein and Charles Darwin also married their first […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Crimson Ridge closing for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A longtime staple in Rockford is now closing completely. Crimson Ridge said that it would stay open as a florist, but it will now shut all of its doors. The owner decided to semi-retire back in August, so it would revert back to a full-time florist instead of a gift shop, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy