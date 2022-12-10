Screw City version of the IceHogs drops shootout to the Wild

Rockford, Ill. —[IceHogs News Release] Despite forward Lukas Reichel scoring shootout goals in back-to-back games, the rebranded Screw City IceHogs dropped a 3-2 shootout contest to the Iowa Wild on Friday night. Both IceHogs’ shootout losses have been at the hands of the Wild this season.

After Reichel scored the first goal of the shootout, Iowa forward Adam Beckman tied the contest and sent it into sudden death. Forward Brett Seney couldn’t get past Iowa netminder Jesper Wallstedt, and Wild forward Steven Fogarty snuck the puck past Rockford goaltender Mitchell Weeks and sealed the IceHogs’ 3-2 defeat.

Iowa forward Brandon Baddock punched a rebound past Weeks 9:55 into the first period to score the first goal of the contest. Evening the score at 1-1, Seney answered back by tapping a wrist shot from defenseman Isaak Phillips in the high slot behind Wallstedt at 11:41.

With seven penalties totaling 14 minutes in the middle frame, the hard-hitting period only saw one tally. Forward Josiah Slavin lit the lamp on the IceHogs’ second shorthanded goal of the season at 10:16 after he caught a rebound off the cross bar and dropped it to knock it past Wallstedt to take a 2-1 lead.

Tying the match 2-2, Fogarty fired a wrister from the right circle at 13:00, tallying the only power play goal of the night and forcing the contest to overtime.

Wallstedt turned away 37 of 39 IceHogs shots to earn the win. In his first game back with the IceHogs since Nov. 23 against the Texas Stars, Weeks turned away 32 of 34 shots getting tagged with the loss.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.