ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

While seeing more travelers in Ohio during the Christmas season, you might be wondering why some out-of-state cars have a front and back license plate, but your Ohio car only has one on the back.
OHIO STATE
WOWK

Every K-12 student in Ohio could get school voucher under GOP proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to provide cash to all families with school-aged children in the state to choose their public school district or a private school. Under the Parent Educational Freedom Act, or Senate Bill 368, every K-12 student in Ohio would qualify...
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus Money Available to Homeowners and Renters in Ohio

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

Statewide missing adult alert for 92-year-old Ohio woman canceled

CINCINNATI — Columbus police have canceled the statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 92-year-old woman with dementia. Diana Goss, a Columbus resident, was last reported missing on Saturday before the alert was canceled on Sunday. No further information is available at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
theeastcountygazette.com

Area COVID Cases Down Or Steady As Ohio Rate Increases

As the statewide rate of new COVID-19 cases increased, area counties saw their numbers decline or rise slightly, according to the latest statistics from the Ohio Department of Health. After two weeks with the highest rate per 100,000 of all of Ohio’s 88 counties — but less than 50 actual...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

See when county fairs across Ohio will take place in 2023

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not nearly fair season yet, but Ohioans can now mark their calendars for when it arrives. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released dates for the 2023 fair season on Thursday, compiling a list of nearly 100 county and independent fairs that will take place across the state from June to […]
OHIO STATE
scenicstates.com

8 Killer Gem Mining Spots in Ohio for Enthusiasts

There is nothing like gem mining in Ohio to get a great souvenir out of a fun activity. Gem enthusiasts love to go gem mining in Ohio for the great variety of stones and crystals that can be found. But gem mining is also a great activity for complete beginners...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ideastream.org

Legal pot supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023

Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters say there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy