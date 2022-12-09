Read full article on original website
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
While seeing more travelers in Ohio during the Christmas season, you might be wondering why some out-of-state cars have a front and back license plate, but your Ohio car only has one on the back.
WOWK
Every K-12 student in Ohio could get school voucher under GOP proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to provide cash to all families with school-aged children in the state to choose their public school district or a private school. Under the Parent Educational Freedom Act, or Senate Bill 368, every K-12 student in Ohio would qualify...
Stimulus Money Available to Homeowners and Renters in Ohio
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Flu season is upon us, but it is not alone. The entire nation – including our region – is being hit was a respiratory illness known as RSV, which is especially dangerous for children. And COVID-19 is still here and is on the rise again. Right now, U.S. hospitals are at […]
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan Dumlao/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
cleveland19.com
Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).
NBC4 Columbus
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
WLWT 5
Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint...
Local addresses on DeWine’s blighted buildings demolition list
News Release Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced this week that 2,277 blighted and vac
WCPO
Statewide missing adult alert for 92-year-old Ohio woman canceled
CINCINNATI — Columbus police have canceled the statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 92-year-old woman with dementia. Diana Goss, a Columbus resident, was last reported missing on Saturday before the alert was canceled on Sunday. No further information is available at this time.
Will Ohio soon be known as the Sugar Cookie State? Editorial Board Roundtable
Senate Bill 278, which passed the House 75-3 earlier this month and goes back to the Senate for concurrence in House changes, appears from its title to have started out life as a bill to designate an Ohio Burn Awareness Week. It still does that (the first week of February).
theeastcountygazette.com
Area COVID Cases Down Or Steady As Ohio Rate Increases
As the statewide rate of new COVID-19 cases increased, area counties saw their numbers decline or rise slightly, according to the latest statistics from the Ohio Department of Health. After two weeks with the highest rate per 100,000 of all of Ohio’s 88 counties — but less than 50 actual...
See when county fairs across Ohio will take place in 2023
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not nearly fair season yet, but Ohioans can now mark their calendars for when it arrives. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released dates for the 2023 fair season on Thursday, compiling a list of nearly 100 county and independent fairs that will take place across the state from June to […]
Governor DeWine Appoints Three County Residents To Positions On State Boards And Commissions
Three Delaware Countians have been appointed to statewide positions by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Meredith L. Reffey of Delaware has been appointed to the Governor’s Executive Workforce Board for a term beginning Dec. 1, 2022 and continuing at the pleasure of the governor. The Governor’s Executive Workforce Board engages...
scenicstates.com
8 Killer Gem Mining Spots in Ohio for Enthusiasts
There is nothing like gem mining in Ohio to get a great souvenir out of a fun activity. Gem enthusiasts love to go gem mining in Ohio for the great variety of stones and crystals that can be found. But gem mining is also a great activity for complete beginners...
Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters
Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state.
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
‘Plow Chicka Plow Wow, Clearopathtra’ among Ohio Turnpike’s winning snowplow names
BEREA, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 5,000 people submitted entries to the Ohio Turnpike’s snowplow naming contest — but only eight reigned supreme. The Ohio Turnpike announced the winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest Friday after a brutal competition among Ohioans. As the fleet prepares for snow and ice season, drivers might see one […]
ideastream.org
Legal pot supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023
Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters say there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
