electrek.co

Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?

Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Said To Bring Tesla China Head To Oversee Giga Texas Ramp

Yesterday we ran a story based on a report from PingWest that said Elon Musk was considering Tesla China president Tom Zhu as his successor as CEO of Tesla's global operations. While that report hasn't been confirmed yet and there aren't many ways of confirming it other than Elon Musk...
AUSTIN, TX
TheStreet

Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival

When Elon Musk tweets, people listen. The billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and recent Twitter owner tends to stir things up whenever he lets his fingers do the talking. His Twitter takeover has courted seemingly no end of controversy with mass layoffs, the reinstatement of former President...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
SlashGear

Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It

The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
Salon

Elon Musk's brain chip company has killed so many animals that the USDA is investigating them

Elon Musk can't stay out of the headlines. The Silicon Valley tycoon, already under fire for making a series of unpopular changes at Twitter after purchasing the company for a deal in which he admits he overpaid, is embroiled in a new controversy over Neuralink — a smaller company he founded with the express intent to develop implantable brain chips that can interact with computers. In the process of testing brain implants on animals, Neuralink has allegedly killed almost all of them. Now, Musk's medical device company is being investigated by the federal government for possible animal-welfare violations.
TheStreet

Crypto: Founder of Bankrupt Celsius Calls on Elon Musk For Help

Celsius Network was among the prominent crypto firms to file for bankruptcy during the liquidity crunch within the fledgling blockchain-powered financial-services industry last summer. The crypto lender was also among the very first firms to suspend customer withdrawals in mid-June, before finally filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a bit more...

