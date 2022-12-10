ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Fox5 KVVU

Tracking the last drink: Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink. The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Clark County Commissioner McCurdy, Judge Harris Host Traffic Ticket Workshops December 13 & 14

Clark County Commissioner McCurdy, Judge Harris Host Traffic Ticket Workshops Dec. 13, 14. Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II and Judge Belinda T. Harris will host traffic ticket workshops on Dec. 13 and 14 to inform the community about changes to Nevada’s traffic laws as a result of Assembly Bill 116, which decriminalizes minor traffic violations.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Northeast valley intersection reopens after 6-car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving six vehicles closed a major northeast Las Vegas valley intersection Wednesday morning and sent three people to the hospital. Las Vegas Metro police said the injured people had significant but non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8 a.m., the southbound lanes of Lamb reopened...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

If You Own One Of These Vehicles, It Might Get Stolen In Las Vegas

It used to be that just our catalytic converters had to be protected. Now it appears whole vehicles are more in danger than ever before. Vehicle thefts are surging in Las Vegas. During the month of November alone, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received 825 reports of stolen cars and trucks, as reported by 8 News Now. And in October, there were even more. 934 reports came in that month. That’s an increase this year of 20% over last year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fatal 5-car crash closes Civic Center, Owens intersection

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash involving five cars in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Owens Avenue around 6 a.m. Multiple medical units were called to the scene, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

ACLU continues to fight Nevada Board of Pharmacy over cannabis classification

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is digging into a battle between the ACLU of Nevada and the Nevada Board of Pharmacy over cannabis classification. The Board of Pharmacy continues to list cannabis as a schedule 1 substance meaning it has a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. The ACLU is pushing back saying that’s out of touch with reality and state law and should have been updated decades ago.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
LAS VEGAS, NV

