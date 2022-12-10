Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Tracking the last drink: Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink. The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.
lasvegastribune.net
Clark County Commissioner McCurdy, Judge Harris Host Traffic Ticket Workshops December 13 & 14
Clark County Commissioner McCurdy, Judge Harris Host Traffic Ticket Workshops Dec. 13, 14. Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II and Judge Belinda T. Harris will host traffic ticket workshops on Dec. 13 and 14 to inform the community about changes to Nevada’s traffic laws as a result of Assembly Bill 116, which decriminalizes minor traffic violations.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Northeast valley intersection reopens after 6-car crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving six vehicles closed a major northeast Las Vegas valley intersection Wednesday morning and sent three people to the hospital. Las Vegas Metro police said the injured people had significant but non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8 a.m., the southbound lanes of Lamb reopened...
news3lv.com
Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
Accused two-time Las Vegas casino robber faces federal charge
The man accused of robbing a cage cashier at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip last month, who was convicted in a prior casino robbery, now faces a federal charge connected to the crime.
Nevada State Police warn public of fraudulent calls for personal information
Nevada State Police are warning the public about fraudulent calls asking for personally identifiable information.
963kklz.com
If You Own One Of These Vehicles, It Might Get Stolen In Las Vegas
It used to be that just our catalytic converters had to be protected. Now it appears whole vehicles are more in danger than ever before. Vehicle thefts are surging in Las Vegas. During the month of November alone, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received 825 reports of stolen cars and trucks, as reported by 8 News Now. And in October, there were even more. 934 reports came in that month. That’s an increase this year of 20% over last year.
Fox5 KVVU
Minor traffic tickets decriminalized, outstanding warrants cancelled in Nevada on Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big change coming to Nevada when it comes to traffic tickets for minor offenses. Starting January 1, 2023, they will no longer be criminalized meaning people will no longer be taken to jail for not paying. All pending warrants on minor traffic violations will be canceled.
Suspect robs casino cage in Henderson, apparently unarmed, before driving away: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of robbing a casino cage at Green Valley Ranch Resort and evading police, officers said Tuesday afternoon. Just before 9 p.m. Monday night, the suspect, described as a Black male adult, entered the casino and demanded cash from a cage employee, Henderson police said. “The suspect did […]
Police search for suspect in business robbery, threatening to kill victim in Southern Clark County
Police have released new information in the search for a suspect accused in a robbery at a business in the Southern Clark County area.
8newsnow.com
Fatal 5-car crash closes Civic Center, Owens intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash involving five cars in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Owens Avenue around 6 a.m. Multiple medical units were called to the scene, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Official accused of luggage thefts no longer an employee, Energy Department says
Sam Brinton, the Department of Energy official accused of stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport, is no longer employed by the agency, according to a statement released on Monday.
14-car crash causes major delays on freeway
Nevada State Police have responded to a 14-car crash in the south central Las Vegas valley.
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
Woman kills carjacker with his own gun
A Nevada woman managed to survive what could have been a violent carjacking incident by turning the tables on her assailant and killing him with his own gun.
City officials set to host traffic ticket workshops ahead of new law
Beginning in 2023, anyone who receives traffic violations such as driving with broken tail lights or driving with people in the back of a pickup truck can be ticketed.
Man, 79, fatally struck by car while standing next to disabled van on shoulder of I-15: NHP
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 79-year-old man died last week after being hit by a vehicle while standing by his disabled van on I-15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. Just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 4, John Fridlund was driving a Chevrolet van that became disabled and pulled onto the right shoulder of the road […]
District attorney finds no preliminary police criminality in Henderson shooting where 12-year-old died
The Clark County District Attorney's Office has preliminarily determined an officer-involved shooting two years ago, which is also the center of a federal lawsuit, does not involve any criminal act by police.
Fox5 KVVU
ACLU continues to fight Nevada Board of Pharmacy over cannabis classification
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is digging into a battle between the ACLU of Nevada and the Nevada Board of Pharmacy over cannabis classification. The Board of Pharmacy continues to list cannabis as a schedule 1 substance meaning it has a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. The ACLU is pushing back saying that’s out of touch with reality and state law and should have been updated decades ago.
news3lv.com
Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
