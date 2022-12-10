Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk, McKean, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Elk; McKean; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Warren, McKean and Elk Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix will begin during the predawn hours and increase in intensity through Thursday morning. The snow will be a wet, heavy snow.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Fayette Ridges, Indiana, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Indiana; Westmoreland Ridges ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, and Indiana Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clearfield, Juniata, Mifflin, Northern Centre, Southern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Clearfield; Juniata; Mifflin; Northern Centre; Southern Centre WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Mifflin and Juniata Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of sleet is possible, and could keep the snowfall totals lower than if the precipitation was all snow. The snow will be a wet, heavy snow. The impacts on travel due to multiple changes in precipitation types and moderate accumulations of each type will be significant.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Somerset ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of two tenths to four tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and wind. Travel could be nearly impossible at times on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS.
