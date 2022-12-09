ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland hosts Sacramento following Mitchell’s 43-point showing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Sacramento Kings (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -6

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Sacramento Kings after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-1 at home. Cleveland leads the league allowing only 104.9 points per game while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Kings are 5-6 in road games. Sacramento has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 127-120 on Nov. 10. Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points to help lead the Kings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 49.5% and averaging 29 points for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Sabonis is averaging 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 105 points, 41 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.1 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (lower leg), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (right foot), Terence Davis: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

