aeroroutes.com
Air Malta Intends to Resume Lisbon Service in NS23
Air Malta in the OAG filed operational schedule for service to Portugal, where the airline would resume Malta – Lisbon nonstop flight. Reservation for this route is not available. In the OAG, the airline files 2 weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft from 27MAR23, after hiatus in 2022. Tentative schedule as follows.
Air France Adds Korean Air Codeshare to Denpasar From Dec 2022
Air France earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Korean Air, now covers the latter’s service on Seoul Incheon – Denpasar route. Operational codeshare schedule that went into effect since 01DEC22 (approximate) as follows. KE633/AF5374 ICN1620 – 2230DPS 333 47. KE629/AF7906 ICN1740 – 2355DPS 333 D.
Qantas Tentatively Schedules Darwin – Singapore Service From June 2023
Qantas in Northern summer 2023 season intends to add Darwin – Singapore service, on board Alliance Airlines Embraer E190 aircraft. Subject to government approval and slated to open for reservation soon, the airline would offer 1 daily flight from 23JUN23. QF353 DRW1820 – 2140SIN E90 D. QF354 SIN2240...
Helvetic Adds Seasonal Kittila Service in NW22
Helvetic Airways in Northern winter 2022/23 season once again operates Zurich – Kittila route. The airline’s Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will operate this route once weekly from 31DEC22 to 11MAR23. 2L652 ZRH1000 – 1445KTT 295 6. 2L653 KTT1530 – 1810ZRH 295 6.
Norse Atlantic UK Tentatively Files Schedules in NS23
Norse Atlantic Airways in the OAG tentatively filed flight numbers under Z0-coded flight numbers from 25MAR23, operated by Norse Atlantic UK. In the OAG, service is listed as London Gatwick – New York JFK Z0701 in both directions with similar schedule, although further adjustment will be filed in coming weeks.
Virgin Atlantic NS23 Operation Changes – 10DEC22
Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 10DEC22’s schedule update filed changes to its Northern summer 2023 operation, effective 26MAR23. Latest service adjustment as follows. Edinburgh – Orlando eff 21JUN23 Seasonal service operated 397-seater A350-1000XWB, replaces A330-300. 2 weekly flights. London Heathrow – Atlanta A350-1000XWB continues to operate 1...
Korean Air Maintains A380 Los Angeles Service in NS23
Korean Air in Northern summer 2023 season plans to maintain Airbus A380 service on Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles route, set to be reflected on Tuesday’s schedule update (13DEC22). Reported last week on AeroRoutes, the airline will resume A380 service to Los Angeles on 01FEB23, operating KE017/018 flight.
