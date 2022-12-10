Read full article on original website
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Ready for some sunshine? Here are cheap flights from the Philadelphia area to Florida.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to get away? Well, you're in luck! Airlines are expanding flights to Florida from some of our smaller airports.Spirit Airlines has already announced it will provide nonstop service from Atlantic City to Palm Beach. That starts on Thursday.The airline said special discounted fares will start at $50 one-way. It already flies to four other Florida locations.And Avelo Airlines will soon offer cheap, non-stop flights to Florida at the Wilmington-New Castle Airport. The airline will have flights to five Florida airports from $49 starting Feb.1, 2023. But with airline departures at the airport over the years, some are questioning if the airline will stay.In the past two decades, three airlines have announced operations at the airport, only to leave shortly after due in part to competition with surrounding airports. Airport officials say this new contract shows that Avelo is here to stay.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Kissimmee, FL
The Vacation Home Capital of the World, Kissimmee, lives up to this name with its major attractions and tourist spots. But before its glamorizing buildings and world-class attractions, Kissimmee was once a cowboy town. Incorporated in 1883, it had the name "Kowtown" and was one of the first cities within...
disneydining.com
After Disney Delays Lake Nona Move, Plans Are Now Reportedly “Imminent”
In July 2021, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be relocating 2,000 plus Cast Members from California to Florida for a new Disney regional hub. The Florida destination announced was Lake Nona, a town just 20 minutes away from Walt Disney World Resort. Then, in September 2021, according to...
6abc
'Philadelphia Chicken Man' joins South Philadelphia Community Fridge for rotisserie chicken giveaway
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man known for his penchant for poultry has turned his newfound fame into a way to help others. Alexander Tominsky, who's known as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man," took part in a food giveaway in Mifflin Square Park on Sunday. Tominsky partnered with South Philadelphia Community Fridge...
disneyfoodblog.com
Latest UPDATE On Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
A LOT has happened within the Walt Disney Company over the past month after Bob Iger stepped back into the role of CEO of the company after Bob Chapek stepped down. That means that a lot might change moving forward. Back in 2021, Disney purchased land in the Lake Nona...
kennythepirate.com
Orlando International Airport issues a warning to air travelers
Are you traveling soon? If you are traveling in or out of Orlando International airport you could have some potential delays. Read on to find out more details!. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando International Airport or MCO is a very busy airport. Many people that travel to or from Disney...
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA
Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
phillyvoice.com
MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
phillyvoice.com
Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
PhillyBite
History of The Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia
- Located in the heart of Philadelphia, the Reading Terminal Market is a well-known and popular indoor market that offers a wide range of fare. The market is also famous for its housewares and area specialties. Early Years. During the early years of the Reading terminal market, this bustling marketplace...
fox35orlando.com
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
‘Are we in Beirut?’ Philly gas station hires guards with AR-15s
As crime continues to plague Philadelphia, a local gas station owner has taken safety measures into his own hands. After getting robbed multiple times, the man has enlisted the help of heavily-armed guards to patrol the station. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. House impeaches Philly prosecutor over city’s rising crime. 6...
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
New Hank Gathers mural unveiled at North Philadelphia rec center
Several community members and volunteers gathered at the Hank Gathers Recreation Center in North Philadelphia Friday morning to unveil the newest mural commemorating the center’s namesake.
Absecon recruiter in health benefits scheme sentenced to three years
Well-known Absecon businessman Brian Pugh will serve 37 months in federal prison for his role as a recruiter in the sprawling compound drug scheme that gripped the region for years. Before imposing the term, the judge ruled that Pugh initially attempted to impede the investigation. Pugh, who pleaded guilty in...
Raising Cane’s Appears to Be Moving Ahead With Woodbury Outpost Proposal
Earlier this year, the rapidly growing chicken joint announced it would be opening some 20 new restaurants throughout the region.
PhillyBite
What Does Philadelphia's The Main Line Refer To?
- Often known as the Main Line, a suburban community in Pennsylvania. Its name comes from the former Main Line of the Pennsylvania Railroad, a train line erected between 1857 and 1869. The rail line runs parallel to Lancaster Avenue and serves several communities. Philadelphia's Main Line. The area is...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Dredging at the Port of Wilmington: Its about the bananas
Previous articleL&W Insurance opens office in Greenville Next articleDelaware small-dollar mortgage volume declines as home prices and credit denials rise. Posts labeled Special to Delaware Business Now are typically submitted items that are updated and sometimes rewritten in news style. Background information is sometimes added.
