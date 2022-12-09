ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Troopers rescue man stranded on ice sheet on Knik River

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was stranded for five hours Sunday after his snowmachine fell into the Knik River, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers. With the help of two snowmachines and an all-terrain utility vehicle, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Butte Fire rescued 29-year-old Chris Hartman off an ice island after 8 p.m.
PALMER, AK
Anchorage Bowl blanketed by back-to-back snowstorms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The aftermath of the second major snowfall in Southcentral Alaska in a week presents a perfect opportunity to keep safety tips in mind — for old and new Alaskans alike. Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd shared some suggestions to keep your home and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
‘Anomaly’ winter storm closes Anchorage and Mat-Su schools, slows traffic

Anchorage got hit Sunday with another record-breaking snowfall, just days after a prior storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of town. The latest storm brought more than a foot of new snow. The snow again closed schools, tangled traffic and left some residents frustrated about unplowed roads. At least two more storms are forecast to hit Anchorage later this week.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Anchorage students return to school after four snow days

Today’s hearing centered around expert testimony from Jonathan Lewis, a research fellow of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. Goriune Dudukgian, the plaintiff attorney for Randall Kowalke, spent hours questioning Lewis about the Oath Keepers’ role before, during, and after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
ANCHORAGE, AK
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new project is ramping up that will put a new name at the top of the list of tallest buildings in the state. A new traffic control tower is scheduled to be built at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, replacing the old one that has been in operation since it was constructed in 1977.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Two people found safe in S&R Friday

Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska State Troopers received a search and rescue complaint on the Eagles Nest Trail. The report came into AST at about 4:44 p.m. Eagles Nest Trail is near mile 83 of Parks Hwy. The report was that two people hiking to their cabin suddenly...
WASILLA, AK
Powerful winter storms pack in the snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A beautifully formed mature low pressure system looks good on the satellite, but it will bring winter issues with it. Alaska will see a new round of snow, even a mix of rain and snow. Snow was light around Anchorage on Tuesday, as the first storm...
ANCHORAGE, AK
So much snow — don’t put that shovel down!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - So much snow — don’t put that shovel down! We have two more rounds of wintry weather to go. The city of Anchorage was blanketed by snow and that slowed the metro area down again. Schools were closed as streets remain hard to navigate in many areas.
ANCHORAGE, AK
LIVE BLOG: Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another moisture-packed winter storm is bringing heavy snow and strong winds to Southcentral, which comes a few days behind a record snowfall for Anchorage which fell last week. 11:31 a.m. Monday - ASD, Mat-SU cancel after-school activities; ASD addresses plans. The Anchorage School District announced Monday...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Coast Guard conducts first Arctic summit

Coast Guard personnel pose for a photo in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2022. Seventy representatives from across the Coast Guard convened to develop recommendations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard Arctic Summit is part of a multi-phased approach that allows the nation to advance...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Monday morning snowfall update

Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. The district says it wants to get kids back in the classroom as soon as possible but is taking it day by day and in some cases hour by hour. Trial for Wasilla...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Assembly leftists jump on mayor over Snowmageddon plow-out

Anchorage Assembly members told an Anchorage Daily News reporter they were not informed about the shortage of snow plow operators, but the record shows otherwise. The mayor’s office told the Assembly in October it would need more funds for snow clearing this winter, due to higher fuel costs and other cost drivers. The Assembly was also told there is a serious shortage of workers. Later, the Assembly was told that even with more money for plowing, there are just not enough workers.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska man found in contempt of no contact order

A man invited to visit an individual involved in a no-contact order was arrested after the visit due to his alleged continued contact. Police say the incident occurred the afternoon of December 1st. 36-year-old Chase Stoudt, whose ID shows him from Anchorage Alaska but previously was categorized as a transient, went to the woman’s Iowa City residence after being invited over. After he was asked to leave, Stoudt reportedly called the victim over two dozen times.
IOWA CITY, IA
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores

FastCast - Dec. 7, 2022. Headlines for Dec. 7, 2022, from Alaska's News Source. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Updated: 15 hours ago. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Residents digging out after heavy snowfall...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Your Weekend Plans: December 8 - 14, 2022

Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – ACT Presents: Annie 7p-10p Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Blue Man Group 7:30p-8:40p. Anchorage Museum – Pass The Mic Night: Queer Storytellers of Color 6:30p–10p...
ANCHORAGE, AK

