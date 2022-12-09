Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers rescue man stranded on ice sheet on Knik River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was stranded for five hours Sunday after his snowmachine fell into the Knik River, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers. With the help of two snowmachines and an all-terrain utility vehicle, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Butte Fire rescued 29-year-old Chris Hartman off an ice island after 8 p.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Bowl blanketed by back-to-back snowstorms
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The aftermath of the second major snowfall in Southcentral Alaska in a week presents a perfect opportunity to keep safety tips in mind — for old and new Alaskans alike. Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd shared some suggestions to keep your home and...
alaskapublic.org
‘Anomaly’ winter storm closes Anchorage and Mat-Su schools, slows traffic
Anchorage got hit Sunday with another record-breaking snowfall, just days after a prior storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of town. The latest storm brought more than a foot of new snow. The snow again closed schools, tangled traffic and left some residents frustrated about unplowed roads. At least two more storms are forecast to hit Anchorage later this week.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage students return to school after four snow days
Today’s hearing centered around expert testimony from Jonathan Lewis, a research fellow of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. Goriune Dudukgian, the plaintiff attorney for Randall Kowalke, spent hours questioning Lewis about the Oath Keepers’ role before, during, and after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
alaskasnewssource.com
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new project is ramping up that will put a new name at the top of the list of tallest buildings in the state. A new traffic control tower is scheduled to be built at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, replacing the old one that has been in operation since it was constructed in 1977.
kinyradio.com
Two people found safe in S&R Friday
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska State Troopers received a search and rescue complaint on the Eagles Nest Trail. The report came into AST at about 4:44 p.m. Eagles Nest Trail is near mile 83 of Parks Hwy. The report was that two people hiking to their cabin suddenly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Powerful winter storms pack in the snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A beautifully formed mature low pressure system looks good on the satellite, but it will bring winter issues with it. Alaska will see a new round of snow, even a mix of rain and snow. Snow was light around Anchorage on Tuesday, as the first storm...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families
New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive. Alaska saw no fisherman deaths both in the 2015 fiscal year and the 2022 fiscal year. Trial for Wasilla representative postponed due to weather, logistical challenges. Updated: 11 hours ago. With a central witness on the plaintiff’s side set...
Biden’s nuke expert, Anchorage Assembly consultant, and apparent luggage thief, is ‘no longer a DOE employee’
The man in charge of spent nuclear fuel for the Department of Energy has left the administration. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” the Department said. Brinton has been accused in two separated instances of...
alaskasnewssource.com
So much snow — don’t put that shovel down!
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - So much snow — don’t put that shovel down! We have two more rounds of wintry weather to go. The city of Anchorage was blanketed by snow and that slowed the metro area down again. Schools were closed as streets remain hard to navigate in many areas.
alaskasnewssource.com
LIVE BLOG: Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another moisture-packed winter storm is bringing heavy snow and strong winds to Southcentral, which comes a few days behind a record snowfall for Anchorage which fell last week. 11:31 a.m. Monday - ASD, Mat-SU cancel after-school activities; ASD addresses plans. The Anchorage School District announced Monday...
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard conducts first Arctic summit
Coast Guard personnel pose for a photo in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2022. Seventy representatives from across the Coast Guard convened to develop recommendations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard Arctic Summit is part of a multi-phased approach that allows the nation to advance...
The Flight Deal
United: Philadelphia – Anchorage, Alaska (and vice versa). $426. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
alaskasnewssource.com
Monday morning snowfall update
Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. The district says it wants to get kids back in the classroom as soon as possible but is taking it day by day and in some cases hour by hour. Trial for Wasilla...
alaskapublic.org
In wake of a smaller $48M deficit, Anchorage school officials weigh numerous budget cuts
The Anchorage School District is facing an uncertain financial future as officials look to overcome a $48 million budget deficit for next school year. That budget shortfall is much less than the $68 million hole school officials have told the public it faces since July. The district says there’s a...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage road crews working ‘around-the-clock’ as city braces for more snow
Bad driving conditions following a record snowstorm in Anchorage have closed schools for a third straight day, and brought life for some residents to a standstill. Road crews said Friday that they’re working around-the-clock to catch up on clearing streets before another storm is forecast to hit on Sunday.
Assembly leftists jump on mayor over Snowmageddon plow-out
Anchorage Assembly members told an Anchorage Daily News reporter they were not informed about the shortage of snow plow operators, but the record shows otherwise. The mayor’s office told the Assembly in October it would need more funds for snow clearing this winter, due to higher fuel costs and other cost drivers. The Assembly was also told there is a serious shortage of workers. Later, the Assembly was told that even with more money for plowing, there are just not enough workers.
KCJJ
Alaska man found in contempt of no contact order
A man invited to visit an individual involved in a no-contact order was arrested after the visit due to his alleged continued contact. Police say the incident occurred the afternoon of December 1st. 36-year-old Chase Stoudt, whose ID shows him from Anchorage Alaska but previously was categorized as a transient, went to the woman’s Iowa City residence after being invited over. After he was asked to leave, Stoudt reportedly called the victim over two dozen times.
alaskasnewssource.com
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
FastCast - Dec. 7, 2022. Headlines for Dec. 7, 2022, from Alaska's News Source. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Updated: 15 hours ago. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Residents digging out after heavy snowfall...
etxview.com
Your Weekend Plans: December 8 - 14, 2022
Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – ACT Presents: Annie 7p-10p Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Blue Man Group 7:30p-8:40p. Anchorage Museum – Pass The Mic Night: Queer Storytellers of Color 6:30p–10p...
