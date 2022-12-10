Read full article on original website
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
desotocountynews.com
Tuesday sports: Horn Lake rallies to beat Mustangs
Photo: Horn Lake’s Kylen Pernell, shown in Tuesday’s contest at Center Hill, led the Eagles with 23 points. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Horn Lake took a pair of basketball wins at Center Hill Tuesday night but none of them came easy. The number-one ranked Horn Lake boys recovered from a deficit to defeat the Mustangs 72-67 after the Lady Eagles rallied late in a low scoring 38-34 win.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins shines in All-Star Game, named MS MVP and MaxPreps Player of Year for the state
OXFORD, Miss. — Just when you thought Suntarine Perkins, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Mississippi, couldn’t be any more amazing, he outdoes himself yet again — this time in the Mississippi-Alabama All Star Game. After he rallied his Raleigh team to a 55-52 win...
Kaden Irving, Ole Miss baseball signee's exit velocity among 2023 Perfect Game leaderboards
Kaden Irving, a member of Ole Miss baseball's 2023 signing class, is currently among Perfect Game's leaderboards following his showing in Perfect Game's 2022 National Showcase. With a top exit velocity of 101 miles an hour, Irving is tied with a few others for third best in that specific category in Perfect Game's Class of 2023 metrics.
Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Marshall, Haulcy Visiting Ole Miss Tuesday
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
T.C. Taylor named head football coach at Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – T.C. Taylor has been named the 22nd head coach for the Jackson State football team. Taylor will replace Deion Sanders, who accepted the head coaching job in Colorado. Taylor will take the reins of the program following the conclusion of the Celebration Bowl. He will be formally introduced in January 2023. […]
Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
Jackson State expected to name Taylor as Deion Sanders successor
Jackson State assistant T.C. Taylor is expected to attempt to fill the shoes of Deion Sanders at Jackson State. The post Jackson State expected to name Taylor as Deion Sanders successor appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Football World Reacts To Jackson State's Coaching Hire
Jackson State has found its successor to Deion Sanders. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the HBCU powerhouse is set to hire T.C. Taylor as its head coach. Taylor was the team's wide receivers coach under Sanders. He's a Jackson State alum with strong ties to the program. Thamel said Jackson...
New 200,000 square foot opens at Liberty Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are looking to get active, then you are in luck. A new, more than 200,000 square-foot sports and events center opened on Dec. 10 at Liberty Park. It’s one of many projects aimed at turning the park into a destination. The Memphis Sports...
WAPT
Jackson going blue for JSU
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is going blue for JSU. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Monday that the city is making the change in honor of the Jackson State Tigers' playing in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta this weekend. The mayor said City Hall, Thalia Mara Hall, the Planetarium and the Hood Building will be lit up with blue lights in honor of the back-to-back SWAC champions.
Former Texas Tech Head Coach Mike Leach “Needing A Miracle” After Being Life Flighted To A Mississippi Hospital
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the Mississippi State football team after head coach Mike Leach was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. On Sunday (yesterday) Mississippi head football coach, Mike Leach was taken to a local hospital after what is being called "a personal...
WAFF
Paralyzed former Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Ole Miss football player who was left paralyzed from a car wreck five years ago received a special surprise from the Ole Miss Foundation and staff members at Cypress Cove Living Facility on Monday. A staff member at the facility noticed that patient,...
desotocountynews.com
Golden named DCS Teacher of the Year
Photo: Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden with two of her students. Golden has been named District Teacher of the Year. (Courtesy photo) The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has named Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden as the district’s Teacher of the Year. Each...
localmemphis.com
What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
Mississippi man experiences holiday magic, turns $5 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man experienced a little holiday magic when the number “$100,000” appeared on his Mississippi Lottery scratch-off card. Mississippi Lottery officials announced on Monday that the Richland man bought a $5 Multiplier Mania ticket from the CEFCO Convenience Store #535, Brandon. The man won the top prize...
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
Celebration Bowl ’22: Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million To Jackson State
Charles Barkley will reportedly donate $1 million to ALS research in the state of Alabama. Barkley was motivated to make the donation after his former Auburn University teammate, Gary Godfrey, was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. In addition to donating $1 million to ALS research, he has also donated $1 million to the following historically Black universities: Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University.
Missing University of Memphis nursing student’s body found
UPDATE, WEDNESDAY: Memphis Police officially confirmed that the remains found in Arlington belonged to missing student BarShay Wilson. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ID for missing nursing student BarShay Wilson was found near a body in Arlington, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. A city watch was issued for the 25-year-old after he was supposed to graduate […]
Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
