Horn Lake, MS

desotocountynews.com

Tuesday sports: Horn Lake rallies to beat Mustangs

Photo: Horn Lake’s Kylen Pernell, shown in Tuesday’s contest at Center Hill, led the Eagles with 23 points. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Horn Lake took a pair of basketball wins at Center Hill Tuesday night but none of them came easy. The number-one ranked Horn Lake boys recovered from a deficit to defeat the Mustangs 72-67 after the Lady Eagles rallied late in a low scoring 38-34 win.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

T.C. Taylor named head football coach at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – T.C. Taylor has been named the 22nd head coach for the Jackson State football team. Taylor will replace Deion Sanders, who accepted the head coaching job in Colorado. Taylor will take the reins of the program following the conclusion of the Celebration Bowl. He will be formally introduced in January 2023. […]
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jackson State's Coaching Hire

Jackson State has found its successor to Deion Sanders. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the HBCU powerhouse is set to hire T.C. Taylor as its head coach. Taylor was the team's wide receivers coach under Sanders. He's a Jackson State alum with strong ties to the program. Thamel said Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson going blue for JSU

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is going blue for JSU. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Monday that the city is making the change in honor of the Jackson State Tigers' playing in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta this weekend. The mayor said City Hall, Thalia Mara Hall, the Planetarium and the Hood Building will be lit up with blue lights in honor of the back-to-back SWAC champions.
JACKSON, MS
desotocountynews.com

Golden named DCS Teacher of the Year

Photo: Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden with two of her students. Golden has been named District Teacher of the Year. (Courtesy photo) The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has named Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden as the district’s Teacher of the Year. Each...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
defpen

Celebration Bowl ’22: Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million To Jackson State

Charles Barkley will reportedly donate $1 million to ALS research in the state of Alabama. Barkley was motivated to make the donation after his former Auburn University teammate, Gary Godfrey, was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. In addition to donating $1 million to ALS research, he has also donated $1 million to the following historically Black universities: Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University.
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Missing University of Memphis nursing student’s body found

UPDATE, WEDNESDAY: Memphis Police officially confirmed that the remains found in Arlington belonged to missing student BarShay Wilson. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ID for missing nursing student BarShay Wilson was found near a body in Arlington, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. A city watch was issued for the 25-year-old after he was supposed to graduate […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
MEMPHIS, TN

