Hawaii County, HI

Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island

PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
Latest update on the Hawaii volcano eruption 2022

Actual image of Mauna Loa eruptionPhoto byREUTERS/Go Nakamura. On Nov. 28, 2022, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the very first time since 1984. Documented as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa located in Hawaii erupted. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption started in Mokuāweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, at about 11:30 p.m. It began to spew out lava, and ash and also began ejecting debris at heights of up to 150 ft. As this brought much attention to the media, many tourists began to arrive to view for themselves this spectacular event. Scientists and professionals in seismology, deformation, geology, and satellite imagery, began to communicate via video chat, along with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA), to discuss the data and activity of Mauna Loa within the first 45 minutes before its eruption. The main cause for concern at that moment was the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ). Lava from the Southwest Rift Zone can reach populated areas within hours, so recognizing the early signs of a rift zone is crucial.
Visit Hilo: New Saigon Restaurant

I love Bo Kho - the Vietnamese beef stew, so when Jordan @automaticflies mentioned that there is a Hilo spot, New Saigon Restaurant, with great Bo Kho, I made sure to check it out!. You can order Bo Kho with French bread or noodles, and I opted for the bread....
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
Hilo man charged following reported domestic incident with teen daughter

A 44-year-old Hilo man faces several abuse and firearms charges following a reported domestic-related incident with his 17-year-old daughter last week. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Juvenile Aid Section on Monday morning charged Jacob Walter Umemoto with:
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi

—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
Police: Pāhoa man charged following reported Hilo bank robbery

A Puna man is being charged in connection with a reported bank robbery earlier this week in the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. Big Island police arrested 52-year-old John Jason McCrary of Pāhoa following the Dec. 6 incident. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section on Friday charged McCrary with:
For 30 years, Hilo’s Haumea brings holiday joy, collects donations at red kettles

A festive fragrance of fresh-cut firs floated through the foyer at the Hilo Walmart on Thursday as inflatable Santa and his air-filled Christmas tree greeted shoppers. Serenading customers was 49-year-old lifelong Hilo resident Kauila Haumea. His bright baritone voice sang Christmas classics amidst the hubbub of the holiday hustle and bustle and the iconic resonance of a brass bell.
Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen

Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza

A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau

“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
