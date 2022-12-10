Read full article on original website
DLNR reopens some areas after closure for Mauna Loa
The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that a forest reserve, a trail and a sanctuary will reopen on Hawai'i Island after closures occurred due to Mauna Loa's eruption, which began two weeks ago.
Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
Latest update on the Hawaii volcano eruption 2022
Actual image of Mauna Loa eruptionPhoto byREUTERS/Go Nakamura. On Nov. 28, 2022, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the very first time since 1984. Documented as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa located in Hawaii erupted. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption started in Mokuāweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, at about 11:30 p.m. It began to spew out lava, and ash and also began ejecting debris at heights of up to 150 ft. As this brought much attention to the media, many tourists began to arrive to view for themselves this spectacular event. Scientists and professionals in seismology, deformation, geology, and satellite imagery, began to communicate via video chat, along with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA), to discuss the data and activity of Mauna Loa within the first 45 minutes before its eruption. The main cause for concern at that moment was the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ). Lava from the Southwest Rift Zone can reach populated areas within hours, so recognizing the early signs of a rift zone is crucial.
Hawaii police chief finalist grilled about hefty ‘gift’ given during Ironman event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new twist in the search for Hawaii County’s next Chief of Police, all stemming from the Ironman World Championship event. It’s a final stretch for the four candidates to be Hawaii County’s next chief, but controversy is surrounding two with ties to the Ironman competition.
Big Island Police Chief finalists make first public appearance
The four finalist for Hawaii Island Police Chief made their first public appearance Monday, Dec. 11. The Hawaii County Police Commission held a special meeting in Hilo giving the public their first chance to meet the candidates.
Big Island officials to allow tour groups in designated viewing area for Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As droves of tourists continue to flock to Hawaii Island to see the Mauna Loa eruption, county officials will make it easier for tourists to catch a glimpse. Starting Saturday, tour vans of up to 15 passengers will be allowed to park along the traffic...
Body discovered at Hilo Bay shoreline
Hawai'i Police Department said they discovered a body of a local man in his mid-50s on the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles.
Visit Hilo: New Saigon Restaurant
I love Bo Kho - the Vietnamese beef stew, so when Jordan @automaticflies mentioned that there is a Hilo spot, New Saigon Restaurant, with great Bo Kho, I made sure to check it out!. You can order Bo Kho with French bread or noodles, and I opted for the bread....
3 men cited after entering Mauna Loa restricted area
The DLNR said the area was closed after the initial eruption of Mauna Loa in order to protect people from potential injuries.
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
Hilo man charged following reported domestic incident with teen daughter
A 44-year-old Hilo man faces several abuse and firearms charges following a reported domestic-related incident with his 17-year-old daughter last week. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Juvenile Aid Section on Monday morning charged Jacob Walter Umemoto with:
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi
—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
Police: Pāhoa man charged following reported Hilo bank robbery
A Puna man is being charged in connection with a reported bank robbery earlier this week in the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. Big Island police arrested 52-year-old John Jason McCrary of Pāhoa following the Dec. 6 incident. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section on Friday charged McCrary with:
For 30 years, Hilo’s Haumea brings holiday joy, collects donations at red kettles
A festive fragrance of fresh-cut firs floated through the foyer at the Hilo Walmart on Thursday as inflatable Santa and his air-filled Christmas tree greeted shoppers. Serenading customers was 49-year-old lifelong Hilo resident Kauila Haumea. His bright baritone voice sang Christmas classics amidst the hubbub of the holiday hustle and bustle and the iconic resonance of a brass bell.
Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen
Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza
A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
1 man arrested after a search warrant at Hilo home yields large amounts of meth, cocaine
A Hilo man is facing various drug and firearm charges after search warrant on a residence in East Hawaii led to the discovery of over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, over 0.5 pounds of cocaine and a revolver. Sixty-nine-year-old Jay Hoapili Kailimai was arrested on Wednesday after Hawai’i police officers with...
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
