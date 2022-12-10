WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the “Great One.” Mark Howe told Ovechkin exactly that when they sat down last week. “I said, ‘I know you’re going to pass Gordie, congratulations, but you have to have your sights set on No. 99,‘’’ Howe recalled Wednesday, referring to Gretzky’s longtime sweater number. ”Because once you start getting close and once you see that it’s within reach, it makes it a huge motivating factor.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO