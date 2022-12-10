Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Deputy honored for saving citizen’s life during emergency
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, a local hero was honored for saving a man’s life. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) praised one of its own for making the quick decision to help a man who was experiencing a frightening health emergency. According to APSO,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish closures announced for Dec. 14
Ascension Parish Government offices will close Dec. 14 out of an abundance of caution of predicted inclement weather. According to a news release, government administration advises Tier One emergency employees to report to work and Tier Two employees to remain on standby and work from home if possible. All other employees should work from home if capable.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
wbrz.com
Fourteen graduates turn their lives around through job readiness program at Christian Outreach Center
BATON ROUGE - Fourteen graduates were part of Christian Outreach Center's job readiness program that teaches work and life skills to those who may have fallen on tough times. "Anything from flat out, square one homeless, all the way to living under the poverty line, all the way up to the ALICE population," said Brian Sleeth, Executive Director at the Christian Outreach Center.
an17.com
Cowart confirmed as Tangipahoa Parish Government's new Director of Finance
AMITE—Team Tangipahoa has a new Director of Finance. Missy Cowart, CPA, was nominated by Parish President Robby Miller and confirmed by the Tangipahoa Parish Council to assume the leadership role. She succeeds longtime finance director Jeff McKneely, who has been hired as CFO for the Tangipahoa Parish School System.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
theadvocate.com
Santa comes to Denham Springs Saturday during the Kiwanis Club Christmas parade
Santa waved to the crowd Saturday as he rolled down Range Avenue during the annual Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs Christmas parade. Marching units, floats and a roller derby group were part of the parade.
theadvocate.com
After New Iberia tornado, at least three injured people hospitalized
At least three people were reportedly injured when a tornado touched down in New Iberia Tuesday morning. No fatalities have been reported. Acadian Ambulance reported on social media that it transported three people to hospitals in New Iberia and Lafayette. A New Iberia Police spokesman also reported several people were...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
pelicanpostonline.com
Christy Dixon appointed Assistant Principal of Galvez Middle
Ascension Public Schools announces Christy Dixon as the Assistant Principal of Galvez Middle School. “Ascension Parish is fortunate to have great educators like these who are willing to accept new responsibilities and be leaders in our school buildings,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. A native of Napoleonville,...
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
Funeral services announced for 3 of Southern University’s Human Jukebox band members
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have been announced. 19-year-old Broderick Moore, 19-year-old Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old Dylan Young were killed when an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of their stalled Jeep as the young men attempted to change a flat tire in Natchitoches on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Former New Iberia student teased for natural hair stands up to bullies in newly released song
Jarworski Joseph wants to bring awareness to bullying through song after his eight-year-old daughter was once bullied for wearing her natural hair.
Person riding bike killed in Livingston Parish crash
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a person riding a bike. According to LSP, it happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 just after 9 p.m. on LA 42 near Giles Road in Springfield. Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield died in the crash,...
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
wbrz.com
Human Jukebox holds tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox held a ceremony at Southern University on Sunday honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays. The Human Jukebox announced Friday it would hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There, bandmates...
theadvocate.com
Longtime police chief elected as Zachary mayor
Faced with a choice between a veteran city council member and a longtime police chief for the next leader of their city, Zachary voters went with the lawman Saturday, selecting David McDavid for mayor in the runoff election. Voters also picked David Conachen to be their new city court judge...
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Cypress presents 9 debutantes at ball in Plaquemine
The Krewe of Cypress introduced nine young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 26 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine. Olivia Helen Baudin, daughter of Pamela and Stan Baudin, presented by her grandparents, Helen and Patrick Pendley, and escorted by her grandfather. Mary Kate “Katie”...
brproud.com
LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
