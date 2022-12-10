ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish closures announced for Dec. 14

Ascension Parish Government offices will close Dec. 14 out of an abundance of caution of predicted inclement weather. According to a news release, government administration advises Tier One emergency employees to report to work and Tier Two employees to remain on standby and work from home if possible. All other employees should work from home if capable.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Fourteen graduates turn their lives around through job readiness program at Christian Outreach Center

BATON ROUGE - Fourteen graduates were part of Christian Outreach Center's job readiness program that teaches work and life skills to those who may have fallen on tough times. "Anything from flat out, square one homeless, all the way to living under the poverty line, all the way up to the ALICE population," said Brian Sleeth, Executive Director at the Christian Outreach Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

After New Iberia tornado, at least three injured people hospitalized

At least three people were reportedly injured when a tornado touched down in New Iberia Tuesday morning. No fatalities have been reported. Acadian Ambulance reported on social media that it transported three people to hospitals in New Iberia and Lafayette. A New Iberia Police spokesman also reported several people were...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
NEW IBERIA, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Christy Dixon appointed Assistant Principal of Galvez Middle

Ascension Public Schools announces Christy Dixon as the Assistant Principal of Galvez Middle School. “Ascension Parish is fortunate to have great educators like these who are willing to accept new responsibilities and be leaders in our school buildings,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. A native of Napoleonville,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Funeral services announced for 3 of Southern University’s Human Jukebox band members

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have been announced. 19-year-old Broderick Moore, 19-year-old Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old Dylan Young were killed when an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of their stalled Jeep as the young men attempted to change a flat tire in Natchitoches on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person riding bike killed in Livingston Parish crash

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a person riding a bike. According to LSP, it happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 just after 9 p.m. on LA 42 near Giles Road in Springfield. Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield died in the crash,...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
WAFB

Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime police chief elected as Zachary mayor

Faced with a choice between a veteran city council member and a longtime police chief for the next leader of their city, Zachary voters went with the lawman Saturday, selecting David McDavid for mayor in the runoff election. Voters also picked David Conachen to be their new city court judge...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Cypress presents 9 debutantes at ball in Plaquemine

The Krewe of Cypress introduced nine young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 26 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine. Olivia Helen Baudin, daughter of Pamela and Stan Baudin, presented by her grandparents, Helen and Patrick Pendley, and escorted by her grandfather. Mary Kate “Katie”...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
BATON ROUGE, LA

