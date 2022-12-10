Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON PLANNING COMMISSION CANCELS DECEMBER 20 MEETING
The Crookston Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. has been canceled due to lack of agenda items. No makeup date is scheduled, and the next regular meeting will be Tuesday, January 17.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD HONORS ADRIANNE WINGER, SETS 2023 LEVY AT A 1.3% INCREASE
The Crookston School Board met on Monday night inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra room. The Main Agenda began with the Truth in Taxation Hearing and certifying the levy payable for 2023. The hearing was led by Business Manager Laura Lyczewski who explained that the Levy for 2023 is in good financial shape. “Compared to last year we are up about $44,000,” said Lyczewski. “That equates to about a 1.3% increase in the levy which is common on a year-to-year basis. A lot of that is mainly based on enrollment and legislation changes.”
CROOKSTON STUDENTS AND FAMILIES ENJOY A FUN MORNING IN THE SNOW
While Crookston received a lot of snow overnight that closed down the schools, the children of Crookston are enjoying the snow day to the full extent as friends are coming together to make lines of snowmen and snowball fights, such as Asher Wieland and Hazel and Ava Oliver. If you...
Fargo & G.F. Public Schools Cancels Wednesday Classes, I-94 Closed from Moorhead to Bismarck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Wednesday. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 10.
51ST ANNUAL CROOKSTON CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT SCHEDULED FOR THIS SATURDAY
The National Audubon Society invites birdwatchers to participate in the longest-running community science survey, the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC). On Saturday, December 17, birders and nature enthusiasts in Crookston will take part in this tradition, many rising before dawn to participate. This is the 123rd annual count hosted by Audubon.
Anna Mae Schear – Obit
Anna Mae Schear, 84 of Mentor, MN passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, with her loving family near her side at Villa St Vincent in Crookston, MN. Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 7:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, MN with Reverend Mike Sletto Officiating. Burial will be held at First English Cemetery near Mentor on Saturday, 1:00 PM December 17, 2022.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO HOLD TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING
The Crookston School Board will meet on Monday, December 12, at 6:00 p.m. inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. The meeting is open to the public, with public hearings for visitors who wish to share concerns with the school board. The Main Agenda will include a Hearing on the...
CROOKSTON FFA PREPARES FOR UPCOMING COMPETITIONS IN JANUARY
The Crookston FFA has competed in several competitions during the first half of the Crookston School Year and still has many more in store for the 2022-23 School Year. FFA Director and Agriculture Teacher Carolyn Pavlish had intended to inform the Crookston School Board of the FFA’s trip to the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the end of October but was unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts, but we were able to learn more about their trip from the students themselves. Crookston FFA Chapter President Jo Jo Wallace reported that they stopped at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and toured the Caterpillar Visitors Center in Peoria, Illinois, where they saw videos and simulations of how their machines and tractors are built and operate. When they got to the convention, which was held at Lucas Oil Stadium, they explored countless careers and colleges from across the country and spent the day gaining leadership skills and meeting FFA members from every state, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. They ended the evening by attending an FFA-sponsored concert where they got to see Russel Dickerson. While there, the students got to shop at several local small businesses and stores involved in FFA and spoke with several colleges that attended the convention.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES 2023 TAX LEVY AND FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN
The Crookston City Council met for a regular meeting on Monday night inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. The council’s Consent Agenda consisted of approving the City Council Minutes from their meeting on November 28 and the City of Crookston’s Bills and Disbursements in the amount of $490,754.82. It also included approving the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) Agendas for their meetings on Wednesday, December 14 and 27. It also included a resolution approving a Tobacco and Liquor License for 2023 and to approve the Designate the Election Precinct Polling location for 2023. The final items on the agenda included a resolution calling for a Public Hearing on changing the City of Crookston Utility Rates and to approve a Confidence Learning Center application for a Lawful Gambling Premise Permit at the Crookston Eagles Club. The council approved the agenda unanimously.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 14, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrest. Tavia Howe, 44, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Darin Wayne Thornton, 56, of Twin Valley, for 4th-Degree DUI. Derek Jon Brekken, 34, of Crookston, for Assault in the 5th...
ELDRED FIRST ENGLISH LUTHERAN CHURCH CANCELS SERVICES FOR SUNDAY, OUR SAVIOR’S IN CROOKSTON WILL REMAIN AS SCHEDULED
There will be no services tomorrow, December 11, at First English Lutheran of Eldred due to the icy weather. All services and Sunday School/Bible Class at Our Savior’s in Crookston will remain as scheduled.
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY-CROOKSTON THANKS SR.’S OF ST. BENEDICT ONGOING GENEROSITY
The Benedictine Living Community-Crookston (Villa St. Vincent) thanks the Sr.’s of St. Benedict for their ongoing generosity with their recent significant Foundation Support towards our elevator project and continuing prayer. Pictured L to R: Sr. Jane Becker, Sr. of St. Benedict Administrator, Pastor Bill Humiston, Spiritual Care Director Villa,...
CITY OF CROOKSTON SETS 2023 LEVY AT A 18.15% INCREASE
The Crookston City Council met for a special presentation of Truth in Taxation on Monday night inside the Crookston City Hall Council Chambers before their meeting at 7:00 p.m. City Administrator “Corky” Reynolds began by explaining the budgeting process saying they asked the City Departments to prepare their own budgets...
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO ADOPT 2023 BUDGET
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. Before the meeting will begin, the city will give a presentation of Truth in Taxation information at 6:15 p.m. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council minutes from their...
CROOKSTON PIRATE DANCE TEAMS FINISH THIRD PLACE AT D.L. COMPETITION
The Crookston Pirate Dance team traveled to Detroit Lakes for an invitational on Saturday. The varsity and junior varsity teams finished 3rd place. “The competition was tight, leaving just a few points between first through third places in both the team’s divisions,” said Coach Grace Espinosa. The Pirates will be back in action on Friday, December 16, when they travel to Frazee to compete in both the kick and jazz divisions.
TRI-COUNTY REGIONAL COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BOARD RENEWS SEVERAL CONTRACTS FOR 2023
The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular board meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the board began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for the month of November. Executive Director Andrew Larson reported the jail had 150 inmates, with 47 in for per diems. Their DOC work release numbers had six inmates, and U.S. Marshall’s inmates were at 15. They had 154 inmates for their average daily population for the month, with many still being there for awaiting trials, 36 for controlled substance use, and eight for drug possession. They were just under eight for DOC numbers and just shy of 13 inmates for their average daily population for U.S. Marshalls. The Probation Department had 81 new cases, with 58 being felonies.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SETS 3.95% TAX LEVY INCREASE AT BUDGET PRESENATION AND PUBLIC HEARING
The Polk County Commissioners held a Budget Presentation this eveing for the county’s levy for 2023 and to hear from the public on it with a Public Hearing. After opening the Public Hearing, County Administrator Chuck Whiting presented a review of the budget for 2023, where he reported they had budgeted expenditures of $69,881,941 with a Net Levy of CPA of $26,897,712. They also had reserves applied against the levy at $2,987,670 with $1,382.824 from the County Program Aid, which was $11,579 down from 2022, and they had used $2,511,114 of their American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Sheldon A. Larson – Obit
Sheldon A. Larson, 79, Fertile, MN, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Sheldon (Shelly) Ardell Larson was born October 8, 1943 to John A. and Clarinda (Lewis) Larson on the family farm 7 miles northeast of Fertile. He was baptized, confirmed and a long-time member of Little Norway Lutheran Church, rural Fertile. At an early age, he was taught how to drive the tractors on the farm and helped with much of the fieldwork. This included plowing, raking and baling hay, and helping with silo filling, and driving grain wagons during harvest. He also helped care for the dairy cattle and other farm animals.
