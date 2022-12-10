The Crookston FFA has competed in several competitions during the first half of the Crookston School Year and still has many more in store for the 2022-23 School Year. FFA Director and Agriculture Teacher Carolyn Pavlish had intended to inform the Crookston School Board of the FFA’s trip to the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the end of October but was unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts, but we were able to learn more about their trip from the students themselves. Crookston FFA Chapter President Jo Jo Wallace reported that they stopped at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and toured the Caterpillar Visitors Center in Peoria, Illinois, where they saw videos and simulations of how their machines and tractors are built and operate. When they got to the convention, which was held at Lucas Oil Stadium, they explored countless careers and colleges from across the country and spent the day gaining leadership skills and meeting FFA members from every state, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. They ended the evening by attending an FFA-sponsored concert where they got to see Russel Dickerson. While there, the students got to shop at several local small businesses and stores involved in FFA and spoke with several colleges that attended the convention.

