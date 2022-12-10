Read full article on original website
Bob Belcher
3d ago
Its not so much the gang inside jail as it is the currpt officers working for the gangs 2020 riots came after certain officers helped certain gang members...but Mississippi doesn't wanna talk about that
9
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
wtva.com
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi woman found dead in vehicle after leaving blues club
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman who was shot and killed hours after leaving a Mississippi club. On December 11, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call shortly after 6:00 a.m. on West Bobo Road, of a non-responsive person in a car.
Woman shot dead after leaving club in Clarksdale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead Sunday morning in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Coahoma County sheriffs say they responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on West Bobo Road where they found a woman inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, later identified as 45-year-old Brandi Barrett White, was pronounced dead […]
Animal cruelty charges in North Mississippi spark call for shelter in Panola County
The recent discovery of chained and starving dogs at a residence on Mt. Olivet Road in North Mississippi sparked a discussion among leaders about the need for an animal shelter in the Panola County. Panola County Supervisors listened to stories from deputies, Sheriff Shane Phelps, and volunteers from the Panola...
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Arrest a Man who Faces Several Charges
Greenville police have arrested and charged Daijuan Motton with kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault, and burglary. Motton is the suspect in two separate incidents that happened this year. He is accused of burglarizing his neighbor’s home and forcing his ex-girlfriend and her child into a vehicle at gunpoint. The victim says Motton assaulted her while another male held her child, according to police.
Infant death results in capital murder charges for Mississippi
A Sardis couple was charged with capital murder last week in a case that began with the death of their infant child earlier this year. Jana Ray Bruce, 23, and Kevin Nicholas Bruce, 32, both of 3424A Pocahontas Ext., Sardis. They were taken into custody Friday, Dec. 2, and remain in the county jail.
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
wcbi.com
Grenada Police ask for public’s help locating missing man
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada Police and the family of a missing man are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Corey Riley was last seen Sunday, December 4 at a home on Van Dorn Street in Grenada. According to his sister, Riley left the home at...
