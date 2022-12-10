Amid 'Reimagine RCS' push, who's in and who's out at Rome City Schools -- and what's next

Newly hired Rome City Schools Assistant Superintendent Barbara Patrick-Lashley speaks to community members on Thursday as part of an introduction to her role at the school system’s new teaching and literacy chief. Rome City Schools

A large, wall-mounted screen in Superintendent Eric Holland’s office suite features an image central to what’s under way within Rome City Schools.

The largest words are key to the rebranding that is spreading among the 6,500 students, school campuses and the community itself: “Reimagine RCS.”

The cornerstone of Holland’s return, this new direction is central to his first nearly 100 days with much more due in January. New bosses in any work place — schools, the military and corporate cultures among them — usually start with personnel moves. But this reimagining means changes likely never seen during the school system’s previous 139 years.

And those include a different spin on education’s three Rs: retirements, resignations and recruitment.

Most of the staff changes so far have been voluntary, says Holland, who’s using those openings to help change directions.

Gone are the recently promoted director of the College and Career Academy; the director of Rome’s award-winning band department; and the head of the school system’s student services. Dawn Williams, the interim superintendent and one of the finalists with Holland for the permanent post, retired days before Holland took over as superintendent.

In other moves, the school board recently backed Holland’s recommendation to fire Rome High law enforcement pathways teacher Rene Knight. Also gone for the most part is the Rome communications firm U Public Relations which produced hundreds of articles promoting the city school system on social media and through press releases.

The first hires are a decorated associate superintendent of schools, a Rome Middle School principal with a deep resume, a new director of communications and public engagement with a strong TV background, and others.

Promotions include Holland’s replacement as principal of Rome High as well as other familiar faces filling recent openings. Most of the new salaries have been close to $100,000 or higher.

As for the changes, Holland volunteers “there never has been a hit list” and no push to “get rid of anybody.” As the “reimagine” phase continues, others might decide to leave as well.

“People make their own decisions,” says Holland. For now, “we’re still putting the team together.”

Amid the transitions, the Rome News-Tribune filed a series of Open Record Requests for additional details about those leaving and those hired or promoted. The following reports are based in part on what was in those records as well as announcements accompanying promotions and hirings.

Who’s new

Dr. Barbara Patrick-Lashley as the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Literacy, and Learning. An employment contract was being finalized but her anticipated compensation was listed as $150,000. She was one of the primary speakers at the school system’s recent retreat. Most recently serving as Chief of Literacy on the senior cabinet of the Superintendent for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Baton Rouge, La., Patrick-Lashley began her tenure with Montgomery Public Schools and has more than 30 years of experience in education. She is an honors graduate of Alabama State University.

Christian A. Barnes, former assistant principal, AP coordinator and discipline coordinator at Allatoona High School, was hired to replace Parke Wilkinson as principal of Rome Middle. Wilkinson moved to be the RHS principal. Barnes holds a bachelor’s in communications and a master’s in higher education as well as an education specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Berry College. During his 22 years in education, Barnes has worked closely with system administrators to improve student achievement on state standardized tests, consulted with charter school start-ups and served on a discipline panel for the Cobb County School District.

Winnie Wright, Director of Communications and Public Engagement. Wright — a 2008 graduate of Rome High — holds a bachelor’s in telecommunications and film and political science from the University of Alabama where she graduated in 2012. She later attended George Washington University where she completed a master’s program in political management in 2021. Wright has worked with Alliance Marketing Partners as the public relations and social media coordinator, served as a bureau chief and multimedia journalist for WCTV’s Gray Media and other media groups as a news anchor and reporter. She also has a background in working with political candidates.

Greg Studdard, Director of Finance, as of August 2022. Studdard holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Shorter University, with a major in accounting. $108,449.27 a year. Studdard has 19 years of accounting, financial reporting, budget operation, audit risk assessment and leadership skills within the field. Studdard previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Floyd County Schools from July 2018 to August 2022.

Promotions

Parke Wilkinson was named principal of Rome High, basically replacing Holland who had resigned to become principal at Marietta High before quickly returning as Rome superintendent. Wilkinson most recently was principal of Rome Middle and previously lead Main, East Central and Anna K. Davie. He joined Rome schools in 2001.

Christy Epps as Director of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education at RCS’ College and Career Academy. Epps most recently served as principal for Phoenix Learning Center, Rome Transitional Academy and Virtual Learning Academy since July 2021. A triple graduate of the University of Georgia, Epps began her education tenure as a math teacher. In July 2014, Epps was named Associate/Assistant Principal of Rome Middle School and remained in that role until her appointment as Principal at Phoenix Learning Center.

Jessi Presley, Director of Special Education for Rome City Schools. She replaces Kriszti Kilpatrick who had been named director in August 2018. Presley holds a B.S. in early childhood education with a minor in psychology and a master’s degree in early childhood education (2009), both from Berry College. She also added her Ed. S. in curriculum and instruction from Berry College (2013). She also holds a certification in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University that she completed in 2015. Presley began serving as a special education teacher at Elm Street Elementary School in 2019. Kilpatrick is now a program specialist with the state Department of Education.

Who’s out

Dale Willerson, director of student services, confirmed she retired effective Nov. 30. Willerson began her career at Armuchee High School as a language arts. She joined RCS as director of student services in May 2019. Willerson’s retirement bid will go before the school board during the December meeting. The position is being advertised on teachgeorgia.org

Misty Tucker, 53, who was named director of the RCS College and Career Academy in May by the previous administration. In a Nov. 9 letter to Holland, the 30-year educator announced her decision to retire effective Dec. 1 after “much thought, consultation and prayer.” She joined the school system on July 1, 2017. Tucker had worked with Holland as an associate and later assistant principal mostly on the career, technical and agricultural education programs.

Chad Hannah, the school system’s decorated director of bands. Hired in 2014, Hannah submitted his resignation as his contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Hannah’s resignation, dated Nov. 8, came after Holland announced his suspension with pay.

A disciplinary note from Holland documents a series of fiery exchanges among Hannah, school administrators and the athletics director occurring this past September as well as the fall semester in 2021. In one meeting with Holland, records show Hannah used rough language in suggesting the principal return to South Georgia. Hannah later asked to withdraw his resignation but the school board declined to do so.

The Hannah situation erupted on social media with some of the parents of current and past band students supporting him, citing the accolades Rome’s bands have won under his watch.

Hannah also shared honors presented to him — including an “exemplary teacher award” signed by Holland for the 2018-19 school year. But as late as August of this year, Hannah wrote about concerns “created by the crew from Tift County since they began employment here in RCS a few years ago.”

The position is now advertised on teachgeorgia.org — with a Dec. 14 potential start date.

Rene Knight, criminal justice instructor at Rome High. Citing harassment of a student, the school resource officer who taught in the law enforcement pathways at the college and career academy was terminated by the school board in October following the recommendation of Holland. She joined the school system in 2019. At issue: Knight was recorded as telling an unruly student that “if I had my gun, I would shoot you.” Knight stated, and no one disputed, that she was referring to a Nerf gun they had in her public safety class. She then shot at the student with the Nerf gun.

Associate Superintendent Dawn Williams. Named interim superintendent effective June 1 and one of four finalists for the permanent job, Williams announced her retirement within hours of Holland’s hiring. Williams, two senior administrators in the Gwinnett County school system, and Holland were the finalists for the post.

Williams, who was promoted by former Superintendent Louis Byars in May 2021, was very active in her three months leading the school system. Several personnel file reports indicate she was very direct with her managers, including those not completing key tasks. She likewise acted quickly as two students were found with loaded guns on the Rome High campus on back-to-back days, including mandatory searches upon entering RHS and Rome Middle School.

Holland supporters, prior to his hiring, said the gun cases showed a lack of leadership on campus. A third incident involving an armed student on campus has happened under Holland’s watch despite the enhanced security steps. Williams, who had been with the Rome school system for 22 years, had served as assistant superintendent since 2018.

U Public Relations, a firm headed up by Oliver Robbins, had been working with the city school system for several years, authoring media releases, social media posts and videos, and doing photography. The most recent 11-page contract, for the 2021-22 school year, included a price of $110,000 for extensive media coverage. Robbins declined comment.

What’s next

As the school system prepares for the Christmas break, Holland says more changes are pending in January.

Holland says he’s relying, in part, on a personnel and needs assessment completed by consultants soon after he was hired. A second deputy superintendent will be recruited, he says, as his cabinet is reshaped.

One goal is to reorganize his two dozen or more direct reports into a smaller core group, with some shifting to the assistant superintendent leading operations. Already under way are 9 a.m. Monday meetings with central office staffers to ensure all are getting the same message, he says.

A student advisory council also has been formed to get feedback on school system operations and continuing change. Those changes could include an altered school calendar, he says.

The first 90-plus days focused on school safety enhancement, taking copious notes, recruiting and sharing with staff that there was a “clean slate” as he began his tenure as superintendent, says Holland.