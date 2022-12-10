The United States Forest Service has officially listed the whitebark pine tree as a threatened species as part of the Endangered Species Act of 1973. The iconic and essential tree is found throughout the U.S. West and Canada and is a staple for many species, including the grizzly bear. According to the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem […] The post Whitebark pine trees added to Endangered Species list as ‘threatened’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO