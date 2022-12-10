Canby, Molalla police & fire
MOLALLA POLICE
Nov.28
Traffic stops: 0
3:15 a.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
8:19 a.m.: Open door/window complaint reported on Center Avenue
10:11 a.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Stewart Drive
2:16 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Leroy Avenue
3:39 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Ridings Avenue
4:01 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported at West Main Street and South Highway 213
6:43 p.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
10:05 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on South Leroy Avenue
11:17 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Ridings Avenue
Nov. 29
Traffic stops: 0
1:57 a.m.: Welfare check on Hart Avenue
10:39 p.m.: Agency assist on Forest Lane
10:53 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on Prince Court
2:00 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on Bear Creek Drive
5:54 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on West Main Street
7:27 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Meadow Drive
8:45 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on East Main Street
Nov. 30
Traffic stops: 1
12:05 a.m.: Missing person reported on South Mathias Road
12:06 a.m.: Arson complaint reported on West Ross Street
1:14 a.m.: Alarm investigation on Leroy Avenue
5:31 a.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place
8:38 a.m.: Animal complaint reported on West Heintz Street
8:45 a.m.: Welfare check on Kennel Avenue
10:51 a.m.: Public assist on East Main Street
1:12 p.m.: Public assist on East Main Street
2:14 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Center Avenue
3:05 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on West Main Street and Metzler Avenue
3:38 p.m.: Hit and run, non-injury, complaint reported on West Main Street
4:30 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Bear Creek Drive
6:06 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on Toliver Road and South Highway 213
8:20 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Boardwalk Avenue
9:34 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Toliver Road
11:01 p.m.: Fire department assist on Ridings Avenue
Dec. 1
Traffic stops: 0
3:26 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Boston Court
7:50 a.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
11:55 a.m.: Alarm investigation on Center Avenue
7:37 p.m.: Drug incident reported on East Main Street
7:45 p.m.: Alarm investigation on Center Avenue
8:35 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported at North Molalla Avenue and East Heintz Street
Dec. 2
Traffic stops: 2
12:09 a.m.: Fire department assist on West Ross Street
12:59 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on West Main Street
5:23 p.m.: Subject stop at Toliver Road and Village Drive
10:23 p.m.: Noise complaint reported on Ridings Avenue
10:51 p.m.: Noise complaint reported on Patrol Street
11:23 p.m.: Subject stop on North Molalla Avenue
Dec. 3
Traffic stops: 2
12:36 a.m.: Fireworks complaint reported on West Third Street
1:14 a.m.: Fireworks complaint reported on West Third Street
2:13 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on Shirley Street
2:56 a.m.: Missing person reported on South Mathias Road
9:47 a.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on West Main Street
10:50 a.m.: Theft, in progress, complaint reported on Grange Avenue
1:43 p.m.: DUI incident reported on North Molalla Avenue
2:45 p.m.: Minor in possession reported oN Shaver Avenue
3:37 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Park Avenue
3:45 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place
3:46 p.m.: Property investigation on Shirley Street and Fenton Avenue
6:15 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
10:50 p.m.: Premise check on Kennel Avenue
Dec. 4
Traffic stops: 1
12:44 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on Shirley Street
1:36 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on West Main Street
11:21 a.m.: Public assist on Hart Avenue
5:57 p.m.: Alarm investigation on Leroy Avenue
7:35 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported on East Main Street
8:20 p.m.: DUI incident reported on East Main StreetCANBY FIRE
Dec. 2
2:22 a.m., commercial fire alar
4:12 a.m., Unconscious/fainting
4:58 a.m., mutual aid
5:26 a.m., Abdominal pain
7:24 a.m., Sick person
7:46 a.m., Back pain (non-trauma)
8:15 a.m., commercial fire alar
8:20 a.m., traffic accident injury
8:27 a.m., commercial fire alar
10:04 a.m., Sick person
10:25 a.m., send medical code 1
10:31 a.m., Falls
12:19 p.m., Sick person
12:26 p.m., Sick person
12:37 p.m., Stroke/tia
2:50 p.m., Sick person
2:52 p.m., Falls
6:50 p.m., Falls
8:32 p.m., Sick person
Dec. 3
6:53 a.m., commercial fire alar
6:54 a.m., Falls
7:08 a.m., public assist
8:56 a.m., Falls
10:15 a.m., send medical code 1
2:21 p.m., Unconscious/fainting
3:51 p.m., medical transport code
4:11 p.m., Breathing problems
6:35 p.m., Falls
6:51 p.m., Sick person
Dec. 4
12:33 a.m., Breathing problems
2:05 a.m., public assist
2:27 a.m., Falls
8:05 a.m., Unconscious/fainting
9:20 a.m., Breathing problems
12:31 p.m., Miscellaneous - fire
1:02 p.m., commercial fire alar
4:48 p.m., Sick person
Dec. 5
1:58 a.m., public assist
3:37 a.m., traffic accident unk inj
4:22 a.m., medical transport code
6:15 a.m., Traffic/transp inc
6:51 a.m., traffic accident unk inj
7:07 a.m., Unconscious/fainting
7:10 a.m., traffic accident injury
10:42 a.m., public assist
10:57 a.m., residential alarm
11:03 a.m., medical transport code
11:17 a.m., Sick person
11:50 a.m., traffic accident unk inj
1:47 p.m., Abdominal pain
4:56 p.m., public assist
5:53 p.m., public assist
6:27 p.m., Hemorrhage/laceration
7:24 p.m., Falls
11:51 pm., commercial fire alar
Dec. 6
6:54 a.m., Heart problems/aicd
7:52 a.m., Unconscious/fainting echo
8:21 a.m., Stroke/tia
8:49 a.m., Falls
1:39 p.m., Hemorrhage/laceration
1:45 p.m., choking
3:15 p.m., Falls
4:41 p.m., traffic accident unk inj
