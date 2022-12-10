ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby, Molalla police & fire

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gNFq_0jdyhe6a00 A look at the calls responded to by the Canby and Molalla police and fire departments over the last week

MOLALLA POLICE

Nov.28

Traffic stops: 0

3:15 a.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

8:19 a.m.: Open door/window complaint reported on Center Avenue

10:11 a.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Stewart Drive

2:16 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Leroy Avenue

3:39 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Ridings Avenue

4:01 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported at West Main Street and South Highway 213

6:43 p.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:05 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on South Leroy Avenue

11:17 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Ridings Avenue

Nov. 29

Traffic stops: 0

1:57 a.m.: Welfare check on Hart Avenue

10:39 p.m.: Agency assist on Forest Lane

10:53 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on Prince Court

2:00 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on Bear Creek Drive

5:54 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on West Main Street

7:27 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Meadow Drive

8:45 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on East Main Street

Nov. 30

Traffic stops: 1

12:05 a.m.: Missing person reported on South Mathias Road

12:06 a.m.: Arson complaint reported on West Ross Street

1:14 a.m.: Alarm investigation on Leroy Avenue

5:31 a.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place

8:38 a.m.: Animal complaint reported on West Heintz Street

8:45 a.m.: Welfare check on Kennel Avenue

10:51 a.m.: Public assist on East Main Street

1:12 p.m.: Public assist on East Main Street

2:14 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Center Avenue

3:05 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on West Main Street and Metzler Avenue

3:38 p.m.: Hit and run, non-injury, complaint reported on West Main Street

4:30 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Bear Creek Drive

6:06 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on Toliver Road and South Highway 213

8:20 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Boardwalk Avenue

9:34 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Toliver Road

11:01 p.m.: Fire department assist on Ridings Avenue

Dec. 1

Traffic stops: 0

3:26 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Boston Court

7:50 a.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jdyhe6a00

11:55 a.m.: Alarm investigation on Center Avenue

7:37 p.m.: Drug incident reported on East Main Street

7:45 p.m.: Alarm investigation on Center Avenue

8:35 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported at North Molalla Avenue and East Heintz Street

Dec. 2

Traffic stops: 2

12:09 a.m.: Fire department assist on West Ross Street

12:59 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on West Main Street

5:23 p.m.: Subject stop at Toliver Road and Village Drive

10:23 p.m.: Noise complaint reported on Ridings Avenue

10:51 p.m.: Noise complaint reported on Patrol Street

11:23 p.m.: Subject stop on North Molalla Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TCXs_0jdyhe6a00

Dec. 3

Traffic stops: 2

12:36 a.m.: Fireworks complaint reported on West Third Street

1:14 a.m.: Fireworks complaint reported on West Third Street

2:13 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on Shirley Street

2:56 a.m.: Missing person reported on South Mathias Road

9:47 a.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on West Main Street

10:50 a.m.: Theft, in progress, complaint reported on Grange Avenue

1:43 p.m.: DUI incident reported on North Molalla Avenue

2:45 p.m.: Minor in possession reported oN Shaver Avenue

3:37 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Park Avenue

3:45 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place

3:46 p.m.: Property investigation on Shirley Street and Fenton Avenue

6:15 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:50 p.m.: Premise check on Kennel Avenue

Dec. 4

Traffic stops: 1

12:44 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on Shirley Street

1:36 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on West Main Street

11:21 a.m.: Public assist on Hart Avenue

5:57 p.m.: Alarm investigation on Leroy Avenue

7:35 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported on East Main Street

8:20 p.m.: DUI incident reported on East Main Street

CANBY FIRE

Dec. 2

2:22 a.m., commercial fire alar

4:12 a.m., Unconscious/fainting

4:58 a.m., mutual aid

5:26 a.m., Abdominal pain

7:24 a.m., Sick person

7:46 a.m., Back pain (non-trauma)

8:15 a.m., commercial fire alar

8:20 a.m., traffic accident injury

8:27 a.m., commercial fire alar

10:04 a.m., Sick person

10:25 a.m., send medical code 1

10:31 a.m., Falls

12:19 p.m., Sick person

12:26 p.m., Sick person

12:37 p.m., Stroke/tia

2:50 p.m., Sick person

2:52 p.m., Falls

6:50 p.m., Falls

8:32 p.m., Sick person

Dec. 3

6:53 a.m., commercial fire alar

6:54 a.m., Falls

7:08 a.m., public assist

8:56 a.m., Falls

10:15 a.m., send medical code 1

2:21 p.m., Unconscious/fainting

3:51 p.m., medical transport code

4:11 p.m., Breathing problems

6:35 p.m., Falls

6:51 p.m., Sick person

Dec. 4

12:33 a.m., Breathing problems

2:05 a.m., public assist

2:27 a.m., Falls

8:05 a.m., Unconscious/fainting

9:20 a.m., Breathing problems

12:31 p.m., Miscellaneous - fire

1:02 p.m., commercial fire alar

4:48 p.m., Sick person

Dec. 5

1:58 a.m., public assist

3:37 a.m., traffic accident unk inj

4:22 a.m., medical transport code

6:15 a.m., Traffic/transp inc

6:51 a.m., traffic accident unk inj

7:07 a.m., Unconscious/fainting

7:10 a.m., traffic accident injury

10:42 a.m., public assist

10:57 a.m., residential alarm

11:03 a.m., medical transport code

11:17 a.m., Sick person

11:50 a.m., traffic accident unk inj

1:47 p.m., Abdominal pain

4:56 p.m., public assist

5:53 p.m., public assist

6:27 p.m., Hemorrhage/laceration

7:24 p.m., Falls

11:51 pm., commercial fire alar

Dec. 6

6:54 a.m., Heart problems/aicd

7:52 a.m., Unconscious/fainting echo

8:21 a.m., Stroke/tia

8:49 a.m., Falls

1:39 p.m., Hemorrhage/laceration

1:45 p.m., choking

3:15 p.m., Falls

4:41 p.m., traffic accident unk inj

