Canby, Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in coming weeks

Molalla High seeks to reunite students with diplomas

The Molalla Alumni Association, in conjunction with Molalla High School, is hoping to get the word out about old, stored and undelivered diplomas. The school has hundreds of diplomas in a storage area and the hope is to get them into the hands of graduates or family of graduates.

These Molalla High School diplomas were not given at the time of graduation and were never picked up. According to Brooklyn Dieli, the current registrar, there are hundreds of unclaimed diplomas from as far back as 1981. If you did not receive your diploma and would like to get it, call Dieli at 503-759-7315, email brooklyn.dieli@molallariv.k12.or.us or write to her at the high school — P.O. Box 309; Molalla, OR 97038. Food, toy drive enters homestretch

The Canby Kiwanis Food and Toy Drive is in full swing and the process of donating, sorting and packing continues. Volunteers are needed to help sort toys for the drive. Volunteers must be able to be mobile for a long period of time; children ages 14 and under are allowed if directly supervised by an adult. Bilingual (Spanish/English) speakers are needed on Dec. 16 (distribution day).

For more information, visit canbykiwanis.org.

Canby police coat drive underway

The Canby Police Department coat drive is in full swing and will run through Dec. 31. New and gently used coats and socks are being collected at the department, 1175 N.W. 3rd Ave. and will be distributed when the drive is complete.

For more information, contact Karen Inness at 503-266-0797 or email to innessk@canbypolice.com.

Canby High sets holiday music performances

The Richard R. Brown Fine Arts Center in Canby is busy with plenty of music. Here's a look at what's happening: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Canby High School and Baker Prairie Middle School Band Concert; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Canby High School Choir Winter Concert; 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Canby High School Choir Winter Concert

Allegro slates 'Nutcracker' performances

Allegro Dance Studio will present "The Nutcracker" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and at 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Richard R. Brown Fine Arts Center in Canby.

Tickets are on sale now and are required for ages 3 and older. Tickets are reserved seating and can be purchased online at https://buy.tututix.com/allegrodancestudio or call toll free to 435-222-2849.

The cost is $18 online and $20 at the door (cash only). Santa will make a special appearance at the Sunday 1 p.m. show.

Molalla Library plans unique STEAM event

The Molalla Public Library's Teen STEAM program will be making dragon eggs from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. The event is for ages 10-18 and offers the chance to make one-of-a-kind dragon eggs.

For more information, contact Beka at rmurcray@lincc.org or call 503-829-2593.

Snowman voting is off, running

The fifth annual Snowman Contest in downtown Canby returns for another season. The event is open to all organizations, businesses and clubs. As always, the snowmen are displayed in downtown Canby during December. To register to participate or to vote for your favorite creations, go to www.hotroddreamworks.com/contest.aspx.

Voting runs online through Dec. 25.

Winter Fair rolling at fairgrounds

The annual Winter Fair at the Clackamas County Event Center continues from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23, except for the last week when it will be held on Thursday and Friday.

The event features more than 200,000 lights, 25 local crafters and vendors in the holiday market, visits with Santa and more.

Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for children (ages 4-12), free for those 3 and younger.

For more information on tickets, dates and times, visit the event center website at CCWinterFair.com.

Christmas Tour of Lights continues

The Friends of the Canby Public Library Christmas Tour of Lights is underway. Tickets for this year's tour are on sale at the library and also available at Cutsforth's Market. Tickets come with a map and a ballot. Tickets also may be purchased online at canbychristmastour.com. Voting for your favorite decorated housing goes through Christmas

For more information, contact the Friends Board at canbyfol@gmail.com.

{loadposition sub-article-02}