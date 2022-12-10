Colton Corner

A second week of holiday activities kept the Christmas spirit rolling in the Colton area

The second week of Christmas events in Colton started bright and early on Saturday, Dec. 3, with community members gathering at the fire station to enjoy Breakfast with Santa.

The event, hosted by the Volunteer Firefighters' Association, not only offered visits and photos with Santa and his helpers, but breakfast and crafts.

"It was a very successful event," said Jasmine Schneider, volunteer association president. "We had more than 50 families. The event is based completely on donations — Willamette Egg Farms donated the eggs and we brought in a little over $250. We'd like to thank our community for the continued support, and we hope you had as much fun as we did."

Then, the Colton Boosters Club's Christmas Bazaar at Colton High School opened its doors. The tables were filled with gift ideas, decorative items, clothing, mittens, hand-crocheted rugs and more.

Following the bazaar, True Life Church served a free holiday dinner and family fun night. Besides food and desserts, there were "minute to win it" games and multiple door prize baskets filled with an assortment of goodies.

"It was so great to celebrate Jesus with the community again," event coordinator Rebecca Kollias said. "Singing, laughing and playing the games together are priceless memories. We are looking forward to the years to come."

The Colton PTA put together an evening of fun at the elementary school on Thursday, Dec. 8. The theme for the night was the Polar Express (based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg). There were railroad tracks throughout the school that led to games and crafts, a visit with Santa and a pancake dinner in the cafeteria.

'Our turnout was wonderful,' PTA President Tessa Thomas said. "We really enjoyed bringing families into the school building. We want to give a special thank you to our sponsors for the event — Hot Shots Espresso, Winco Foods, Safeway, Mendenhall Tree Farm, Hot Bomb'n Mama, Shanniak Trucking and Excavation, Coltontel and Colton Boosters Club, along with the elementary student council and the student council leaders for helping, and all our amazing volunteers. One little boy named, Alex, told me it was the best night ever."

Colton volunteer firefighters will be driving around town from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to collect food for the Colton Aid Network's Christmas boxes. The emergency rigs will have their lights flashing and music playing as they drive around Colton. You can go outside and meet the engines with monetary donations or packaged foods, or you can place your donations in a white plastic bag and leave it at the end of your driveway.

Check out the map on the Colton Rural Fire Department #70 Facebook page to see if and when they will be coming by your house. If you are not in the area on the map, you can drop off your donations at the main fire station, 20987 S. Highway 211 before the end of the night.

"We had a week full of Christmas joy and friends," Candace Wyatt said as she and her family enjoyed the numerous community events.