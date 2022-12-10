Read full article on original website
A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73
Raap’s family said his death Monday night followed a long-term illness. The Vermont entrepreneur and environmentalist founded Gardener’s Supply Company and established Burlington’s Intervale Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73.
Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction
The company has not revealed how many people in Vermont are losing their jobs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction.
mynbc5.com
Proposal 2 and Proposal 5 signed into law in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
WCAX
Help available for Vermonters who need help fixing failed wells, septic systems
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If your home has a failing or failed well or septic system, the state of Vermont wants to help you get it repaired. Applications are being taken to access American Rescue Plan Act dollars in support of low- and moderate-income Vermonters repairing or replacing their failed or inadequate wastewater systems.
WCAX
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames
January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics. GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. Layoffs are underway at Globalfoundries in Essex Junction -- the largest private employer in vermont. Updated: 4...
VTDigger
Vermont has a long tradition of open land
There’s a long tradition in Vermont of open land being available for walking, hiking, fishing and hunting unless posted. If owners don’t want people to use their land for any of these purposes it’s up to them to post it. Much of the Vermont open land is...
WCAX
VTrans preps for weekend nor’easter
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest forecast shows the possibility that Vermont will get its first real big snowstorm of the season starting Thursday. The major storm has barreled across the country bringing heavy snowfall from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado, and tornados to Texas and points south. Ike...
WCAX
Amid surge in sickness, NY mandates masks for visitors to health care facilities
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many hospitals in New York are once again requiring masks to walk in the door. The new state guidance going into effect at hospitals on Monday, Dec. 12, requires all adults entering any New York health care facility to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit. Children age 2 and older who can medically tolerate a mask are also required to wear one while visiting.
WCAX
What is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Congress averting a rail strike by superseding a possible union agreement, what is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?. Vermont has a number of labor unions, representing industries like nursing, teaching, steelwork, the postal service, plumbers, electricians, and rail workers. The Vermont State...
WCAX
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
mynbc5.com
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?
Rockingham leaders are considering whether to hire the region’s largest and longest-serving emergency medical services provider, Rescue Inc., after Brattleboro recently dropped its nearly 60-year contract with the agency. Read the story on VTDigger here: Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?.
WCAX
What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face
Vermont non-profits struggle to hire employees according to a survey. Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. Super...
New York fugitive arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
Officials urge Vermonters to challenge errors in FCC’s new broadband map
Inaccurate data could cause Vermont to miss out on millions of dollars in funding, state officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials urge Vermonters to challenge errors in FCC’s new broadband map.
WCAX
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash in Walden
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a crash in Walden that left one woman dead and shut the road down for hours. Police say it happened just after 2 p.m. Monday on Route 15 near the intersection of Brookside Drive. Investigators say a car headed east hit...
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Vermont
There are many lakes in Vermont where you can go ice fishing. Most are open for ice fishing. However, there are some restrictions in some places. Therefore, it’s important to check the lakes’ restrictions before fishing. With all that said, some are better than others. Only certain fish...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
travelawaits.com
9 Quaint New Hampshire Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Snow-capped mountains sparkle as sunlight dances off the swaths of bright white snow drifts. Twinkling lights dance around festive, tree-lined downtown streets. Events that are filled with hometown charm have a longevity that appeals to generation after generation. Christmas towns in New Hampshire embody the spirit of the season, bringing joy and happiness to all.
