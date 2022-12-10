High school girls basketball: Haughton advances to championship game of Cedar Creek tournament; Benton downs West Monroe

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Parkway boys, Benton and Bossier girls win
The Parkway boys and the Benton and Bossier girls teams picked up victories Monday night. Parkway defeated Ruston 4-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. In another boys game, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 3-2 at Lee Hedges Stadium. Benton defeated Southwood 8-0 in a District 1-I game...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Parish to be well-represented in I-20 Bowl East-West All-Star game
Bossier Parish will be well-represented in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association/Louisiana Football Coaches Association I-20 Bowl. The East vs. West All-Star game for seniors only kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday at Ruston’s Hoss Garrett Stadium. Thirteen players from parish schools are on the West Roster. They are...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Parkway wins David Beeson Memorial tournament; Benton takes second, Haughton third
Parkway won the second annual David Beeson Memorial tournament Saturday at Bossier High. The tournament is named in honor of the longtime Bossier coach who passed away in 2019 at 57. Beeson was the head wrestling coach and an assistant baseball and football coach. Parkway scored 188 points. Benton finished...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Providence Classical Academy reaches 10-win mark
The Providence Classical Academy Knights notched their 10th victory Monday night, defeating Riverdale 69-38 at home. Bowman Lovell led the Knights (10-3) with 24 points. JoJo Grau had 17 and Blake Guin 12.
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: BPCC downs Baton Rouge CC for second win in as many days
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers enjoyed a successful road trip to South Louisiana. The Cavs defeated Baton Rouge Community College 74-60 Tuesday for their second win in as many days. BPCC defeated Delgado Community College 70-63 Monday in New Orleans. Hugo Clarkin, a 7-foot sophomore from Newbury, England, who...
bossierpress.com
(Updated) Severe weather threat forces postponement of games
District 1-5A girls basketball teams were supposed to start district play Tuesday night, but that won’t be the case. Because of impending severe weather, all games have been postponed. The annual Airline soccer tournament was also scheduled to start Tuesday. Here is a list of postponed basketball games. Boys.
Lake Charles American Press
Former Cowgirl comes home, winningest coach in program history returns with ULM
Brooks Donald Williams makes her return to the McNeese State campus. And the Cowgirls also make their return after a two-week hiatus. A former McNeese women’s basketball coach who took the Cowgirls to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, Donald Williams will bring a her Louisiana-Monroe team to the Legacy Center today for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats portray maturity, class in defeat
During my 20-plus years as a collegiate administrator — mainly in the communications field — I’ve been witness to hundreds of post-game press conferences. Most of them involving Louisiana Tech but many involving opponents. I’ve seen a lot of tough press conferences following heartbreaking losses. On...
bossierpress.com
Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Ruston Accepting Supplies for Tornado Cleanup
Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Ruston is accepting supplies for those involved in cleanup after tornados swept through the area Tuesday night, causing significant damage in Farmerville and other parts of Union Parish. Donations of snack items, hygiene products, diapers, formula and blankets and paper goods including plates, cups and paper towels...
ktalnews.com
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
Farmerville Police Department announces road closures
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Department announced the following road closures due to the recent storm that hit the area Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Farmerville Police Department advises those traveling through the area to use caution due to debris. Check the page for more updates as we receive more information.
bossierpress.com
BPCC ANNOUNCES EARLY CAMPUS CLOSURE FOR DEC. 13
Bossier Parish Community College will close its Bossier, Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11am in anticipation of severe weather projected for the north Louisiana region. The decision to close was made in order to ensure the safety of all faculty, staff and students. Students who have finals on-campus today that begin after 11:00 am should contact their instructor directly for a rescheduled exam time and date.
Construction for new hospital takes place in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have confirmed that the construction for Northern Louisiana Medical Center has begun for its location in Ruston, La. The hospital is expected to be built in three to four years.
KNOE TV8
Early morning Monroe fire causes ‘total loss’ of vacant house
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Fire Department says they responded to a large fire on Trenton St. sometime this morning, Dec. 14, 2022, around 5 am. WMFD Chief Charlie Simmons says it appears to have been a vacant house on fire, and it seems to be a total loss.
3 killed in Louisiana as severe storms tear across South
Officials said one person died Wednesday after a possible tornado tore through Killona, Louisiana. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when a powerful EF-2 tornado touched down in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday night.
bossierpress.com
Bossier Schools Names 2022-23 District Students of the Year
An aspiring NASA engineer; a national archery champion; and a phenom on the soccer field and servant in the mission field. These aspirations and accolades describe the three 2022-23 Bossier Parish Students of the Year who will represent the district as they advance to the regional competition. Bossier Schools Superintendent...
ROAD CLOSURE: City of West Monroe to close Endom Bridge December 12
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, the Endom Bridge will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. This closure includes the intersection of Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street. The closure is due to the Endom Bridge realignment project. For the […]
KLTV
NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some weather damage has been reported in Panola County, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said an 18-wheeler wreck has been reported on FM 31. Kalie Malone submitted a photo from U.S. 59 north of Carthage which showed a possible funnel cloud. Community Four...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed tree leads to three-vehicle accident on HWY 80 at Marshall city limits
MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a crash affecting traffic on Highway 80 West. According to the HCSO, a tree fell near east of Tom Lay Road on Hwy. 80 at the Marshall city limits which led to a three-vehicle accident. Details...
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announces concealed carry classes for 2023
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for their concealed carry classes for 2023. The classes will start at 8 AM, and seating for the classes will be limited. If you have any further questions about the class, contact Captain Colvin at (318) 251-6413. If […]
